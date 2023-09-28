Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets Accessibility Features Revealed

When it comes to modern video games, a trend that many people have appreciated is the building up of accessibility features that will ensure that everyone can play the game, no matter their skill level or potential handicap. It’s important to remember that everyone has the same eyes, ears, and hands, and thus, it can be hard for them to play video games that they really want if there aren’t accessibility options to help tailor the experience. Thankfully, the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is yet another AAA title that features plenty of accessibility features for gamers to tinker around with so they can make their optimal experience.

For example, as revealed by the PlayStation Blog, “Challenge Level Modifiers” will help you get the truly fair challenge you need within the game. You can adjust the enemy’s health level, the damage the enemy does to your Spider-Man, and how “aware” they are of those who are sneaking around them. You can tone them down for a lesser challenge or ramp them up for a greater one. Do what fits you!

Another key option that many will appreciate is the “Chase Assist” option, which will give players more time to react to things like QTE events and having to do certain commands at a really quick pace. This way, you’re not missing out on something just because you weren’t ready for the event. Or, you can skip the middleman, as it were, and have the QTE events autocomplete without any need for input from you!

Insomniac Games is also bringing the Shortcuts key options where you can assign complicated moves or actions to a single button press so you can get what you need done without having to do multiple commands. You can even reduce the game speed so that things like combat aren’t going down at a rapid-fire pace.

Plus, as you would expect from a game like this, visual and audio settings can be adjusted to fit the players’ eyesight and hearing capabilities. Insomniac Games was very adamant about this and did its best to fit all the needs of the people who might be playing.

It’s very nice to see the developer go so far for this title and its players because Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is easily one of the biggest releases left in 2023 and is shaping up to be an incredible experience. One that, as the developer has made clear, is something everyone should be able to play.