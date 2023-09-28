Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Trophy List Revealed

Insomniac Games and Sony have shared the trophy list for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Obviously, this list amounts to story spoilers, so you may prefer not to read on.

At least one of these achievements has to be done by Miles Morales, and one has to be done by Peter Parker. There may be even more of these particular to one of the main characters, and possibly also tied to specific points in the story that would require you to be playing one of the two Spider-Man.

One of these achievements that refer to a character named Howard, but that’s not Howard the Duck. Insomniac came up with an original character named John Howard, who seems to be returning in this game after appearing in the first Marvel’s Spider-Man.

As reported by Comic Book, some of these achievements refer to Venom abilities. These abilities, interestingly enough, refer to Miles Morales earning these achievements.

Comic Book refers to these achievements as problematic for being confusing, but what if this is essentially spoiling more than we expected? Miles Morales has yet to use the black costume in the comics or any other media. If this is the case, we would have to give Insomniac kudos for trying something new.

Dedicated – Collect all Trophies

Superior – 100% Complete all districts

Heal the World – Finish the main story

To the Max – Purchase all gadget upgrades

Kitted Out – Purchase all available Suits

Amazing – Reach Max Level

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Complete all FNSM requests

Foundational – Complete all EMF Experiments

Evolved – Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities

Surge – Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge

Armed and Dangerous – Defeat 100 enemies with Spider-Arm abilities

Fully Loaded – Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades

Brooklyn Pride – Complete “A Gift”

My Community – Complete “Hard Bop”

Funky Wireless Protocols – Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin

Stylish – Equip a Suit Style

Slack Line – Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line

Hang Ten – Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground

Overdrive – As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously

Soar – Using only your Web Wings, glide from Financial District to Astoria without touching the ground

A New Adventure – Help Howard

Resourceful – Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts

Co-Signing – Complete all Tech Stashes

New York, New York – Complete all Photo Ops

A New Suit – Acquire the Black Suit

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023, exclusively on the PlayStation 5.