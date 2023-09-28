Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t See Anymore Big Updates

Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have the grand launch that CD Projekt Red had hoped for. It was a rough game at its release, with some platforms being unplayable. That resulted in a massive back peddle from CD Projekt Red. It was all hands on deck when the studio worked through the countless bugs and technical issues that plagued the game. Fortunately, the game had turned itself around, leaving some fans eager to dive into its expansion. However, if you were hopeful that more big updates would be coming to the game at this point, you would be disappointed.

It’s official, the last of the significant updates for Cyberpunk 2077 has been released. We knew for a good while that Phantom Liberty was the only expansion coming to the game. Likewise, the title received a major update with 2.0 prior to the expansion release. But this is the last of the big content you can expect for the game, according to the game director, Gabe Amatangelo. Speaking with PC Gamer, the game director noted that Cyberpunk 2077 will only have minor updates as there’s nothing else planned that players could consider notable for the gameplay experience.

With 2.0 being a massive revamp for the game and Phantom Liberty adding new quests, an area, gear, characters, and more, there’s a new reason to enjoy Night City all over again. However, you might want to pace yourself because Gabe noted that the next thing on several members of the team’s plate is Cyberpunk 2. While that’s not the official name right now, the game director alerted PC Gamer that Cyberpunk 2077 fans will have to wait for the next major installment if they want something new to enjoy.

One of the reasons that Cyberpunk 2077 only saw a single expansion is due to the game developers switching their game engine. So, if that wasn’t the case, we could have potentially seen more content come out for the title. However, just because the official support is ending with new content, there is potential for mods to be released by the community. This could add new storylines, quests, characters, gear, and more. That said, we already know that the mods released before Phantom Liberty would be turned off with the expansion. CD Projekt Red’s reasoning for the disabled mods is to ensure that there is nothing to ruin the gameplay experience with their expansion. Once the community behind the mods verifies they work, you should be able to enable them once again.