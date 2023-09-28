BioShock 4 Reportedly Coming In 2028

There are quite a few fans waiting to get their hands on BioShock 4. After three main installments were released, the franchise was thrown on ice. After 2013’s BioShock Infinite, we saw the closure of Irrational Games, which led to some fans fearing this was it for the franchise. Fortunately, we know that’s not the case, as a new studio is taking control of the IP. Cloud Chamber is the company working on BioShock 4, and while details have been kept secret, a new shed of evidence points towards a release sometime in 2028.

The BioShock franchise has been known for having some rocky development cycles in past installments. Now, it looks like this trend is carrying over with BioShock 4. Little to nothing is known officially about the game. Outside of knowing that Cloud Chamber is working on the project, the only real big news related to the project came late last year. That was when we found Liz Albl announced that they were taking the position of narrative lead for the upcoming BioShock video game. Since then, it’s again been radio silence until today when a senior concept artist for Cloud Chamber updated their profile on Art Station.

The artist, Mack Sztaba, took to their art station and noted that they are currently working on BioShock from Cloud Chamber. Furthermore, they noted that the release for the project is in 2028, which is quite a few years out. That has some fans wondering if there are still some development struggles going on right now. That’s been highly rumored in the past, as we have yet to see anything regarding BioShock 4 since it was initially announced towards the end of 2019.

Then again, this was also around the time of the pandemic starting up, which pushed several productions back. Regardless, there’s nothing official quite yet to confirm if this 2028 release window is legitimate or not. We could be viewing a placeholder right now until the development team is ready to unveil just when the game is set to launch. But for now, we’ll have to keep waiting for any new signs of life for the beloved FPS. Meanwhile, if you didn’t catch the previous installments, there was a remastered collection released in 2016 called BioShock: The Collection, which you can pick up on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the collection, which you can view below.