BioShock 4 Developers Are Reportedly Struggling To Deliver The Game

BioShock fans have been waiting a good while now for the next installment. After the release of BioShock Infinite in 2013, players only had a couple of DLC chapters to go through. From there, we wouldn’t see a BioShock release until 2016, when Blind Squirrel Games delivered an upgraded compilation of the BioShock games. Fortunately, we knew that there would be another game installment coming out into the marketplace.

Cloud Chamber is a video game development studio that features several original developers who had a hand in the BioShock series. Established in 2019, this studio has taken over control of the next entry to the BioShock series, but so far, we haven’t seen anything officially showcased to the public. It’s no secret that this game is being developed, but what the new game will entail has remained under wraps.

Today, we’re finding that industry insider Oops Leaks on Twitter has reported that the next BioShock game has been stuck in development hell. According to their report, it seems that the developers are struggling to bring out something that is appealing both in terms of narrative and likely gameplay mechanics. Additionally, it’s noted in the Twitter thread that the studio is seeing a high turnover rate for staff which is likely playing a role in the game not meeting goals.

The new Bioshock is in development hell.



Despite a complete change in development leadership, the Bioshock series is still haunted by the curse of problematic development. No game details will be described here, and this is likely to be my final report on the next Bioshock. pic.twitter.com/5oppXBsbns — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) May 18, 2023

We’re also looking at a game project that’s been rebooted multiple times, with Oops Leaks suggesting that the latest reboot came during the summer of 2022. However, with the struggle still playing a role in the development studio, Oops Leaks feels that if we don’t receive any public reveal during this summer, then there’s no chance we’ll actually see the game launch in 2025.

Of course, this is nothing official at the moment, and we could very well see the game get showcased this summer. We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for the BioShock franchise. In fact, there might be a resurgence for the franchise soon as a Netflix adaptation is in the works. That might spark some fans to head back to the original installments that were released, prompting Cloud Chamber to strive to reach a development milestone that they can begin to market and hype up its upcoming launch.

Currently, the BioShock: The Collection is the latest release which is a compilation that includes BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite. Players interested in the collection can enjoy them on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the PC platforms.