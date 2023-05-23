Amnesia: The Bunker PC Demo Is Finally Here

Frictional Games is known for delivering some thrilling horror video game experiences. Over the years, they have brought out titles like Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, and Soma. But their next big release is another installment for their Amnesia series, Amnesia: The Bunker. Unfortunately, we have witnessed the developers have a bit of a struggle getting Amnesia: The Bunker into the marketplace.

This title has undergone a few delays since its official reveal announcement. However, today players can finally try the game out for themselves. Frictional Games has taken to Twitter to reveal that the demo is available, and players can give it a download right now. Those with a capable gaming PC can now download a demo for Amnesia: The Bunker through Steam. However, you’ll still want to mark your calendars for the full game launch, as it’s still slated for June 6, 2023.

Again, Amnesia: The Bunker has been a bit problematic for the development studio as they had to delay it a couple of times now. The latest came earlier this month when the development studio released a video alerting followers that the game was being delayed again. Fortunately, the delay wasn’t expected to be very long, as it just pushed the title back a couple of weeks. It was noted that the problem was due to some rare crashes the game-build developers were experiencing. Because the game crashes were hard to replicate, they required a bit more time to ensure they could clear them out of the title.

This delay announcement also noted that a demo was coming, which we’re finding to have arrived on the Steam marketplace today. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen any new updates on the crashes developers were dealing with, but the demo announcement also came with the confirmation of a release still slated for June 6, 2023. So it would seem that the development team is still confident that they can clear up these bugs in time.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, this title takes place during WWI, where you’re stepping into the role of a French soldier named Henri Clement. Waking up in a bunker with no memories of how he got there, you soon find that you’re trapped inside. To make matters worse, some kind of sinister monster is also roaming in the bunker, seeking you out. Players interested in the game can expect it to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.