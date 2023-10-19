Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All Unlockable Costumes [GALLERY]

Don’t settle for just one look for your Spider-Men. In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 you’ll earn dozens of new costumes for Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Whether by completing side-quests, leveling up, or completing your collectible hunts, you’ll earn lots of looks from the multimedia world of Spider-Man. Every movie suit is available to unlock — or you can purchase threads from some of the biggest comic storylines. There’s a huge selection and some truly weird outfits here, so if you want to learn what’s available and when you’ll be able to unlock, check out the full list of costumes below.

Beware! There will be spoilers ahead. As you progress through the story, you’ll automatically unlock certain costumes that are plot related. We want to include everything here, including story costumes — but story costumes are saved for the bottom of each list.

Peter Parker Costumes

Advanced Suit 2.0: Default costume for Peter Parker.

Black Suit: Unlocked as you progress the story.

Symbiote Suit: Unlocked as you progress the story.

Anti-Venom Suit: Unlocked at the end of the story.

Classic Suit: Available to unlock at the start of the game.

Scarlet III Suit: Available to unlock at the start of the game.

Advanced Suit: Available to unlock at the start of the game.

Kumo Suit: Unlocks at Level 5.

Hybrid Suit: Unlocks at Level 6.

Amazing Suit: Unlocks at Level 8.

Amazing 2 Suit: Unlocks at Level 9.

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit: Unlocks at Level 11.

Scarlet Spider Suit: Unlocks at Level 14.

Superior Suit: Unlocks at Level 15.

Anti-Ock Suit: Unlocks at Level 17.

Arachknight Suit: Unlocks at Level 20.

Into The Spider-Verse Noir Suit: Unlocks at Level 22.

Homemade Suit: Unlocks at Level 23.

Spider-Punk Suit: Unlocks at Level 26.

Secret Wars: Civil War Suit: Unlocks at Level 28.

Iron Spider Armor: Unlocks at Level 29.

Webbed Black Suit: Unlocks at Level 31.

Webbed Suit: Unlocks at Level 32.

Upgraded Classic Suit: Unlocks at Level 35.

New Blue Suit: Unlocks at Level 38.

Upgraded Suit: Unlocks at Level 41.

Stealth Suit: Unlocks at Level 46.

Classic Black Suit: Unlocks at Level 50.

Iron Spider Suit: Unlocks at Level 54.

New Red And Blue Suit: Unlocks at Level 58.

Black And Gold Suit: Unlocks at Level 60.

Life Story Suit: Complete all EMF Experiments.

Last Hunt Suit: Complete all Hunter Blinds and Hunter Bases.

Saving Lives Suit: Complete ‘The Flame’ side-quest chain.

Miles Morales Costumes

Upgraded Suit: Default costume for Miles Morales.

Evolved Suit: Unlocked at the end of the story.

Family Business Suit: Available to unlock at the start of the game.

Classic Suit: Available to unlock at the start of the game.

T.R.A.C.K. Suit: Available to unlock at the start of the game.

Brooklyn 2099 Suit: Unlocks at Level 10.

Life Story Suit: Unlocks at Level 12.

Miles Morales 2099 Suit: Unlocks at Level 13.

Advanced Tech Suit: Unlocks at Level 16.

Shadow-Spider Suit: Unlocks at Level 18.

Miles Morales 2020 Suit: Unlocks at Level 19.

Purple Reign Suit: Unlocks at Level 21.

Bodega Cat Suit: Unlocks at Level 24.

Forever Suit: Unlocks at Level 30.

Homemade Suit: Unlocks at Level 33.

The End Suit: Unlocks at Level 34.

10th Anniversary Suit: Unlocks at Level 36.

Programmable Matter Suit: Unlocks at Level 37.

S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit: Unlocks at Level 39.

Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit: Unlocks at Level 40.

Great Responsibility Suit: Unlocks at Level 42.

Across The Spider-Verse Suit: Unlocks at Level 44.

Crimson Cowl Suit: Unlocks at Level 48.

Best There Is Suit: Unlocks at Level 52.

Dark Ages Suit: Unlocks at Level 56.

Absolute Carnage Suit: Complete ‘The Flame’ story quests.

Sportswear Suit: Unlocks as you progress through the story.

Into The Spider-Verse Suit: Unlocks as you progress through the story.

Into The Spider-Verse SB Suit: Unlocks as you progress through the story.

King In Black Suit: Complete all Symbiote Nests.

Boricua Suit: Unlocked for completing all four Visions Academy missions. This is a Puerto Rico pride shirt designed to match the Puerto Rican flag.

Smoke And Mirrors Suit: Complete all Mysterium challenges on Bronze, then complete the ‘Grand Finale’ mission. After defeating the evil program of Quentin Beck you’ll earn this suit.

Most Dangerous Game Suit: Complete all Hunter Blinds and Hunter Bases.

City Sounds Suit: Complete all Cultural Museum missions.

And that’s all the suits you can unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!