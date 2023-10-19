Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All EMF Experiments | Collectibles Guide

Spider-Man 2 throws Peter Parker into a new story with high-school buddy Harry Osborn. Early in the game, Harry returns and forms the Emily-May Foundation — a high-tech non-profit organization. The massive building is also where you’ll be introduced to EMF Experiments, a type of side-quest where Spider-Man will be testing different inventions and discoveries for the betterment of the world. There are 9 EMF Experiments to find and some of them involve tricky puzzles. Here’s a full rundown of all the EMF Experiment locations and how to complete each one.

EMF Experiments Guide

EMF Experiments are side-activities that unlock early in the game, after visiting Harry Osborn’s Emily-May Foundation. Each EMF Experiment is related to experiments you’ll learn about after visiting the foundation. You’ll ride bikes, pilot bee drones and splice plant genes. Each experiment is like a mini story.

EMF Experiment #1: Central Park – Found on the rooftop on the very northwest edge of Central Park. In this one, you’ll test Energy Bikes by riding them through the city. You’ll need to bike through the park and go through 10 checkpoints. Halfway through, you’ll be on a time limit before the battery explodes! Hold [R2] to boost and launch yourself over the ramps when it unlocks.

EMF Experiment #2: Central Park – Found along the west edge of the park. Using this experiment, you’ll help fly drones to scare away targets. Complete the test by blasting 12 purple targets, then flying into 7 location markers. Very simple!

EMF Experiment #3: China Town – In the north on the rooftop of FEAST. This is one of the plant puzzle experiments. Use the scanner and follow the vines to collect three plants, then solve the puzzle. After solving the puzzle, go to the water tank and pull it [L1+R1] then seal all the water leaks with web. If you can’t find the water, look for a side-quest marker.

EMF Experiment #4: Downtown Brooklyn – Found right next to the bridge leading to Chinatown. For this one, enter the wind tunnels marked by your objective and fly high in the air with Web Wings. When you’re very high, deploy with [Square] to drop the turbines. After dropping five, you’ll need to rescue one from Hunter drones. Defeat the Hunters and throw the turbine to complete the test.

EMF Experiment #5: Little Odessa – Spawns in the southeast corner of Little Odessa after completing the Bee Trial (Experimental #2). Again, you’ll fly a drone to blast predators — shoot about 12 and a bird will appear. Swap to Sonic Mode (press [Triangle]) and chase the bird, blasting it with a sonic shot to shoo it. At the park, it’ll circle endlessly. Shoot it to make it return to its nest in a cage — shoot the wood propping the cage open to complete the quest.

EMF Experiment #6: Hell’s Kitchen – Located in the far northwest corner. Unlocks after completing the first Plant Puzzle (Experiment #3) at FEAST. Scan the water nearby to begin a puzzle — break all the red nodes without breaking any green nodes. Next, you’ll need to go to the harbor. Follow the marker and grab a fish with [L1+R1], then return to the computer for a gene-splicing puzzle. Place the genes in the order shown in the screenshot above to complete the challenge.

EMF Experiment #7: Downtown Brookyln – Appears after completing the second Bee Trial (Experiment #5) with the drone. Found in the very center of the district. A normal drone mission — zap the purple targets and fly into the location markers. If you lose track of targets, look at the mini-map for help. After flying into the markers, criminals will kidnap your bee drone! Jump onto the marked objective rooftops and press [Triangle] to find where the criminals are hiding. When you do reconnect, swap to Sonic Mode and blast the highlighted bee cages. After the criminals flee, Spider-Man can beat them down.

EMF Experiment #8: Financial District – Located on a rooftop near the bridge connecting to Downtown Brooklyn. Only available after completing the second Plant Science trial (Experiment #6). Using the kiosk, you’ll head to borrow a companion’s plant — but once you reach the mission marker, it’s been stolen! Follow the pollen trail and defeat the criminals on the rooftop. Collect the plant sample and bring it back to begin another gene-splicing puzzle. Use the solution shown above to complete the final challenge. Mid-puzzle, criminals will ambush Peter! Defeat them, then solve the puzzle.

Complete all eight EMF Experiments to unlock one final EMF Experiment.

EMF Experiment #9: Astoria – After finishing all other experiments, one final marker will appear at Peter’s house in Astoria. At your house, you’ll get a final message from Harry Osborn. You’ll also get one more plant gene-splicing puzzle. Use the picture above for the solution.

For completing the puzzle, Harry will reward you with a new Spider-Man suit. You’ll earn the ‘Foundational‘ trophy and unlock the Life Story Suit.