Metal Gear Solid 1’s Trophy List From MGS Master Collection Vol 1 Leaked

Konami put some effort, even if it's a basic set of achievements.

The achievements list of Metal Gear Solid from the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has leaked.

We’ll go straight to the list. As shared by PowerPyx, the first Metal Gear Solid has 19 trophies on PlayStation 5. These will reflect as the same achievements that we will see on Xbox, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. We’ll share the list below:

MGS Trophy Veteran trophy

Unlock all trophies

Start Mission trophy

Start a New Game

Revolver Ocelot trophy

Defeat Revolver Ocelot

M1 Tank trophy

Defeat M1 Tank

Ninja trophy

Defeat Cyborg Ninja

Psycho Mantis trophy

Defeat Psycho Mantis

Sniper Wolf trophy

Defeat Sniper Wolf

Hind D trophy

Defeat Hind D

Sniper Wolf (second encounter) trophy

Defeat Sniper Wolf again

Start Mission trophy

Start a New Game

Revolver Ocelot trophy

Defeat Revolver Ocelot

M1 Tank trophy

Defeat M1 Tank

Ninja trophy

Defeat Cyborg Ninja

Psycho Mantis trophy

Defeat Psycho Mantis

Sniper Wolf trophy

Defeat Sniper Wolf

Hind D trophy

Defeat Hind D

Sniper Wolf (second encounter) trophy

Defeat Sniper Wolf again

The Spy Who read trophy

Read all of the Briefing Files

Bandana obtained trophy

Obtain Bandana

Stealth Camo obtained trophy

Obtain Stealth Camo

Elite codename trophy

Complete the game with FOX or BIG BOSS rank

VR training expert trophy

Complete all VR Missions

Photographic Excorcist trophy

Exorcise a photo of a ghost

As you can see, this is a modest list, with many of the achievements tied to story beats and boss fights. There is also some achievements connected to the game’s VR missions, with one each for playing the first and last level, respectively.

Now, some fans may remember that the first Metal Gear Solid already received achievements on Xbox 360. On PlayStation 3, the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection and Metal Gear Solid Legacy Collection would come with download codes for Metal Gear Solid and its VR missions, to be redeemed as original PlayStation One games on the PlayStation Store.

But the Xbox 360 version was necessarily a new port of this game. For this reason, it had its own achievements. You can compare the older achievements and see that there is no overlap between them.

It all points to a choice by Konami to update the game appropriately for new platforms, but without going too far out of budget with additions or enhancements.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will be released on October 24, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam.