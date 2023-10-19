Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Unidentified Targets Collectibles Guide

Kraven the Hunter is on the prowl in Spider-Man 2. The infamous killer and his army of Hunters have invaded New York with a dazzling array of high-tech equipment, all in the pursuit of new challenges. Kraven’s Hunt extends beyond Spider-Man, his men searching the city for different targets — and deep into the narrative, you’ll unlock the Unidentifed Targets side-quest series. There are 8 locations you’ll need to find to uncover this mini-story, and they’re well worth doing for fans of Spider-Man. Learn where to find them and what you’ll unlock for completion in the full guide below.

In this side-quest, you’ll need to find and eliminate 7 drone posts. After activating the hidden drone controller, you’ll then need to track a flying drone — hacking it by staying in the drone’s wake. This is done by using the new Web Wings equipped to both Spider-Men. While gliding, you’ll need to dodge explosive blasts, rail-gun shots, and even fight other drones trying to track you. While the time limit isn’t tight, you will need to catch and destroy the enemy drone before it escapes.

Unidentified Targets Guide

Unidentified Targets are a late-game collectibles. You’ll find these in high areas swarming with Hunter drones. Approach the area to find a disguised computer terminal hidden behind a disguised box on the roof. Use it, then chase the drone — staying in its wake — until you’ve filled the meter to 100%. After that, destroy the drone to complete the event.

Enemy drones may also appear during these events. To destroy them, dodge their railgun shots by pressing [Circle] when your Spider-Sense warning turns red. Dodge each shot, then press [Triangle] when the icon appears. If you do lose the enemy drone you’re chasing, you can swing and get back on track. The time limits on all the drones are relatively forgiving, and the closer you get to the drone escaping, the faster Spider-Man will download the date you need.

Unidentified Target #1: Upper West Side – In the center of the district. Can’t miss it.

Unidentified Target #2: Upper East Side – Near the southern border, south of Avengers Tower.

Unidentified Target #3: Downtown Queens – In the northwest near the bridge on-ramp. On a very tall building.

Unidentified Target #4: Midtown – Found in the southwest corner on a building.

Unidentified Target #5: Chinatown – In the north-center of the district.

Unidentified Target #6: Financial District – In the south. Right next to a Hunter Blind.

Unidentified Target #7: Williamsburg – On the bridge, to the east of most of the district.

Find all seven to unlock a final Unidentified Target.

Unidentified Target #8: Midtown – Unlocks after completing the first seven. Go just north of Times Square to find the last location. The relay leads to an apartment penthouse in the Upper East Side. Defeat the hunters, then enter the apartment.

After investigating and solving the chess puzzle, Spider-Man will enter the secret lair of the true target. It’s the Chameleon! This unlocks the ‘Trophy Collector’ trophy.