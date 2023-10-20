Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: How To Get All Resource Types

Collecting resources is important in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. If you want to upgrade and unlock everything to become the best Spider-Men you can be, you’ll need to stock up on all four types of resources. These different currencies are earned through different activities — and they’re used for all sorts of upgrades. There are Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, Hero Tokens and City Tokens. Purchasing costumes can often cost Hero Tokens or City Tokens, but there’s no specific currency for any specific upgrade. You’ll need a mix of everything to 100% your suits and gadgets.

Below, we’ll explain how to get all four types of materials. There are two types you can farm for (almost) infinitely — Tech Parts and Rare Tech Parts. Luckily, just by completing every activity in the game, you’ll earn enough resources to unlock everything. Just keep clearing districts and you’ll get all the tokens and tech required.

More Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 guides:

All Costumes | Spider-Bots Locations | Photo Ops | Marko’s Memories | Prowler Stashes | EMF Experiments | Unidentified Targets | Best Skills To Unlock First | You Know What To Do Trophy

How To Get All Resource Types

There are four types of resources you’ll need to purchase upgrades. With these resources, you’ll be able to buy Suit Tech upgrades, Gadget upgrades and costumes.

Tech Parts : Crimes, FNSM Requests, EMF Experiments, Spider-Bots, Hunter Blinds

: Crimes, FNSM Requests, EMF Experiments, Spider-Bots, Hunter Blinds Rare Tech Parts : Prowler Stashes, EMF Experiments, Hunter Blinds, Unidentified Targets

: Prowler Stashes, EMF Experiments, Hunter Blinds, Unidentified Targets Hero Tokens : The Flame, Hunter Bases, Cultural Museum, Mysteriums, Symbiote Nests

: The Flame, Hunter Bases, Cultural Museum, Mysteriums, Symbiote Nests City Tokens: Marko’s Memories, Photo Ops, Brooklyn Visions Requests

Tech Parts and Rare Tech Parts can be found even if you have completed all the activities that normally reward them. Tech Parts can be found from blue chests and by completing random crimes. Rare Tech Parts can also be found extremely rarely from yellow chests on rooftops. These are harder to find, but very valuable. Finally, Hero Tokens can by earned from Mysteriums — if you haven’t earned Silver / Gold yet in these challenge rooms, there are still Hero Tokens left to unlock.

To make finding Tech Parts / Rare Tech Parts chests easier, you can unlock a specific suit tech upgrade.

How To Find Tech Crates: Unlock the All Seing Suit Tech upgrade in the Traversal upgrade tree. You can swap between both tech upgrades even if you’ve unlocked the alternate upgrade (Active Spider) and you’ll get the benefit. This upgrade costs 225 Tech Parts / 6 Hero Tokens.

The All Seeing upgrade makes tracking down bonus Tech Parts and Rare Tech Parts (especially Rare Tech Parts) so much easier. It’s one of the most useful skills you can unlock for earning easy resources. Otherwise, you can earn more than enough just by completing activities as they appear on your map. Do everything you can and you’ll be able to purchase every costume, gadget and suit tech upgrade. There’s enough to 100% everything.