Sonic Superstars: Difference Between Each Character

Sonic Superstars, as the name implies, doesn’t just feature the eponymous blue blur. No, you are getting an all-star cast of characters here with Sonic, Amy, Tails, and Knuckles making an appearance. Throw in the unlockable character, Trip, and you have a bunch of characters to mess around with.

And mess around you should, as Sonic Superstars is rather excellent. We’ve had a blast playing through the campaign multiple times just so we can experience the game in new and exciting ways. In this guide, we are going to break down each character and what they bring to the table.

Generic Abilities

Before we get started, we should go over some generic abilities that all characters have access to. Firstly, everyone can jump. Awesome, that’s the easy stuff out of the way. Secondly, despite being a quintessentially ‘Sonic’ ability, everyone can use the Spin Dash. This allows every character to gain a substantial burst of speed from a stationary position.

Finally, when jumping, every character curls into a ball of some kind which acts as a melee attack of sorts if it connects with an enemy. Oh, and all five characters move about the same speed when running. That about sums it all up.

Sonic’s Unique Abilities

Sonic is all about speed, and whilst everyone moves the same speed, Sonic has more ways to achieve top speed than anyone else. In addition to the generic Spin Dash, Sonic also has access to the very powerful Drop Dash. If you press and hold ‘Jump’ when in the air, Sonic will slam to the ground and perform an instant Spin Dash allowing Sonic to immediately zip off at top speed – no waiting around needed. Not only is this a very powerful technique, but it’s also a lot of fun.

Amy’s Unique Abilities

Amy comes rocking her legendary Pow Hammer. When Amy jumps, instead of curling into a ball, she spins her hammer. This has a much larger hit-box than other jump-attacks and since Amy herself isn’t connecting with enemies, she’s also far safer when doing so. Not only that, but Amy can also double jump, making platforming far more forgiving.

Tails’s Unique Abilities

Tails can fly. All you have to do is rapidly tap the ‘Jump’ button and you are good to go. Tails is very vulnerable in this state, and hitting enemies will cause him to free fall, which isn’t great. That being said, the mobility granted by flying makes Tails one of the best characters in the game for platforming and secret hunting.

Knuckle’s Unique Abilities

Knuckles can hold the ‘Jump’ button after jumping to glide. Not only that, since Knuckles glides fist-first, he will destroy most enemies he hits when in this form. Knuckles can also scale vertical surfaces with ease thanks to his climbing ability. Comboing his glides and climbs lets Knuckles methodically explore each Act. Do be aware that Knuckles will briefly stop in place after a glide, making him a bit clunkier to play than the others.

Trip’s Abilities

Trip is the newest character in the Sonic universe, and the only unlockable character in the game. Trip is a mixture of Amy and Knuckles. This means she can double jump and climb walls. Not only that but Trip can even climb ceilings, making her incredibly useful for exploration. Oh, and she also deals damage when climbing, which is awesome.

Finally, Trip can also turn into a fire-breathing dragon once you have all 7 Chaos Emeralds – a mighty fine reward for hunting these things down.

