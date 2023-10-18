Sonic Superstars: How To Unlock Trip

Sonic Superstars comes with four playable characters as standard, but there is a fifth unlockable character to discover.

Sonic Superstars has four characters to play when you first boot up the game, and all four are pretty darn awesome. Of course, these are just the usual suspects fans have come to expect, but we can’t help but love the return of Amy, Knuckles, and Tails. Each character has its own unique playstyle, giving Sonic Superstars oodles of replayability.

There is a secret fifth character, however, and that is Trip. Whilst initially starting life as a villain – one that we thought was just a dastardly robotic enemy conjured by Eggman, she is in fact an anthropomorphic goodie two-shoes at heart. In this guide, we will go over how to unlock Trip and what unique tricks she brings to the table.

How To Unlock Trip In Sonic Superstars

Unlocking Trip is straightforward but not necessarily easy. All you have to do is beat the main campaign and Trip will unlock for you to play from then on. Sonic Superstars is a great game, but it can get somewhat challenging later on. Be prepared for more than a few deaths before you hit the credits and unlock Trip.

As far as we are aware, there is no other way to unlock Trip. That means, for now, there is no way to expedite the process and get early access to our villainous buddy.

On the plus side, unlocking Trip also unlocks a campaign dedicated to Trip. Whilst it ultimately ends up being an altered run through the main campaign again, it’s a lot of fun using Trip’s unique abilities in stages suited to her.

Speaking of abilities…

Trip’s Unique Abilities In Sonic Superstars

Trip is easily one of the most powerful characters in Sonic Superstars, which is fitting for a post-game unlockable demi-dragon…thing. Trip is very much a cross between Knuckles and Amy, sharing both of their defining characteristics. Namely, Trip can both climb walls and double jump.

Not only that, but Trip is far better at climbing walls than Knuckles, as she can destroy enemies due to her unique ‘spiky bagel’ design. Not to miss out on the speedster action of Sonic and Co. Trip can also Spin Dash with the best of them making her incredibly versatile and a lot of fun.

Does Trip Get A Super Form In Sonic Superstars

If all of the above wasn’t enough to sell you on the awesomeness that is Trip, her Super Form is by far the most powerful of the group. Instead of glowing yellow and zooming around the place, Trip turns into a giant golden fire-breathing dragon. You read that right. Giant. Golden. Fire-Breathing. Dragon.

Do we need to go into more detail? We think not. Have fun.

That's all we have on Sonic Superstars for now.