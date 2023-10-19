Sonic Superstars has plenty of things for you to do, but how long does it takes you to see it all and hit the end credits?

Sonic Superstars is the latest title in the Sonic series to grace our screens, and honestly, it is one of the Blue Blurs’ best outings. Gorgeous graphics, on-point physics, and creative new level designs and themes leave nothing but a good first, second, and third impression. It’s a scrumptious morsel we are eager to get back to.

With the growing price of gaming, it’s only natural for players to want to get the most bang for their buck. The easiest way to discern this is by checking out how much content a game has. It’s not perfect, but it works at a glance. In this guide, we are going to break down just how long it will take for you to beat Sonic Superstars.

How Long To Beat Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars is as long as you’d expect for a 2D Sonic experience. These games are known for being lightning-fast, and you get that here. You can expect to see the credits roll on Sonic Superstars after around 5-6 hours. That being said, Sonic Superstars can also be pretty darn difficult, especially if you are not used to the series’ unique brand of wacky. New players may want to add an extra hour or two to that time.

Of course, this is just if you are gunning for the end credits and not doing any of the awesome side content in Sonic Superstars. You can also easily add another 3 hours to this time if you want to include the Trip campaign, which you really should since it’s awesome.

How Long To Complete Sonic Superstars 100%

If you want to go all out in Sonic Superstars, you can expect to sink a bare minimum of 10-12 hours into the game. This of course includes doing the entirety of the main campaign, the Trip campaign, and gathering all seven Chaos Emeralds.

Whilst there aren’t any real rewards for doing so, you could also add many hours to this time if you wanted to do dedicated runs through the main campaign with each character, which is something we’d recommend as each character has a very unique playstyle that can drastically change your route through each stage.

There are also a bunch of cosmetics to unlock, but since we don’t have all of them (there appears to be a lot), we aren’t sure how long that will take to tick off your list.

Overall, there is a lot of content in Sonic Superstars. You aren’t getting a 100-hour sprawling RPG epic, but what you are getting is an incredibly rewarding jaunt through one of Sonic’s best 2D outings in a long time.

