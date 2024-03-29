Unicorn Overlord: Mock Battles Guide

Everything you need to know about 'Mock Battles' in Unicorn Overlord.

Unicorn Overlord may look beautiful, but underneath its pristine surface lies a game brimming with systems, depth, and a whole lot of intrigue. There is so much to absorb in Unicorn Overlord that you might overlook some interesting tidbits that could make your playthrough a smidge easier.

One of the earliest mechanics you are introduced to is ‘Mock Battles’. These battles have no real stakes and at a glance, don’t grant any rewards. If you want to make some quick money, however, these are well worth seeking out. In this guide we will go over Mock Battles and why you should engage in them on the regular.

What Are Mock Battles? – Unicorn Overlord

Mock Battles are introduced early on. Heck, once you first land in Cornia you will be shockingly close to unlocking the system. The game doesn’t do a great job of explaining why you would engage in them, however.

There are two forms of Mock Battle, and both unlock around the same time. These are:

Fortress Mock Battles

Mercenary Mock Battles

They both have their uses and should be used regularly, however, only one grants tangible rewards.

What Are Fortress Mock Battles

Fortress Mock Battles are found in any Fortress in Unicorn Overlord. These are the locations where you can hire new Mercenaries, expand your Units, and even gain new Units. You will frequent these regularly during your playtime.

As a side note, you can also find Mock Battles in major cities throughout the game.

If you choose to enter into a Mock Battle at a fortress you pick two of your units and they will engage in a single round of combat. There are no rewards for doing this, but the system can be used to safely test everything from counter strategies to raw power, or even complex combos.

Unicorn Overlord is a layered game, and making sure all your pieces fall into place during combat is key to your success. Mock Battles allow you to dabble without risking it in live combat.

Mercenary Mock Battles

Throughout the world of Unicorn Overlord, you will encounter friendly Mercenaries who are willing to engage in combat with you. These NPCs will offer some advice on their class before offering a duel. Early on, these are meant to teach you the basics of combat. For example, you might be informed of Cavalry being weak to spears as an incentive to experiment with spears.

What the game doesn’t tell you is that if you win the battle by wiping out the opposing side, you are rewarded with gold – 2000g to be exact. This is a fairly substantial sum that will help you kit your units out throughout the game. Not only that, but these battles are everywhere, so you can very quickly rack up a small fortune.

Sadly, you can’t repeatedly defeat the same Mercenary for the reward, so don’t get any bright ideas.

That’s all we have on Unicorn Overlord for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, and guides.