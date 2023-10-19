Industry Insider Claims Nintendo Switch 2 Will Feature Ray Reconstruction

Nintendo has been keeping a tight lid on what their next console will be. The world is eager to see that next hardware release, but we’re forced to stick with the Nintendo Switch for now. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but we know it’s getting time to put the Nintendo Switch on the shelf and get ready for the next big thing. Nothing is known officially about the Nintendo Switch successor, but it hasn’t stopped a series of reports from flooding in online. In fact, another report has surfaced today thanks to industry insider Nate the Hate.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we are discovering Nate has taken to their podcast and commented on the next Nintendo console. We’ve seen in the past some of the comments made. For instance, there were reports of this next console release from Nintendo being supported with two SKUs. The idea behind it would be that there is a version that wouldn’t take physical games. So, consider one SKU, just a digital-only version of the console. However, Nate did note that this new console edition will feature Ray Reconstruction.

For those unaware, Ray Reconstruction is a technology that allows for better quality from ray tracing. Ray tracing can bring out some incredible visuals, allowing for a more realistic view of lights. This will enable lights to behave in a way that looks real in the video game world. However, it can be quite taxing on hardware. Ray reconstruction uses a lower-quality version of a ray-traced image and then can make its own improvements. That ultimately means there’s less power required to bring out high-quality visuals.

It could also show that this new system will pack quite the punch in terms of graphics. But again, we’re left with nothing but industry insider comments, speculation, and supposed rumors. Unfortunately, we’re left in the dark until Nintendo reveals that next console hardware. Hopefully, we get a reveal soon, but since we’re going into the holiday season, Nintendo is likely wanting to focus on the Switch. This could be one of their last big pushes to move units from retailers. But again, there’s no telling just when Nintendo will unveil a new Direct presentation and just what could be unveiled during it. For now, you can check out the latest Nate the Hate podcast to get more insight into what they feel the Nintendo Switch successor will entail right here.