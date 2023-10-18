Splatoon 3 Video Highlights Deep Cut Amiibo

Have you been enjoying Splatoon 3 a lot recently? It’s totally fine if you have. The game continues to be one of the best titles on the Nintendo Switch and one of the best-selling games on the system. Nintendo really knocked it out of the park with their third entry, and that’s why they’re ensuring that the game has plenty of support and content to keep players happy. That includes giving them new figurines to buy to support the characters they love! We’re, of course, talking about the Deep Cut Amiibo figures that are coming out soon! The set will arrive next month, but a new video for them dropped today!

In the video, via the tweet below, you’ll see the three Amiibo in great detail, and they definitely stand out from the crowd. But we also get to see the stuff that they unlock! Specifically, for Frye and Shiver, you’ll get to unlock their outfits! So, if you’ve ever wanted to mimic the looks of your favorite Deep Cut gal, you now can do that! As for Big Man, they made an outfit for you to get that’ll resemble the big manta ray, so you’ll still be styling as you walk around.

Plus, just as important, if you use the Amiibo, you’ll not only be able to summon the Deep Cut crew into the special space in the Splatlands, but you’ll get to pose for a picture with them! Doesn’t that sound cool? The perfect way to make memories on your next splatting adventure! The Amiibo trio for Deep Cut will arrive on November 17th!

Our coworkers at Fashion Desk can't stop talking about the Deep Cut amiibo. They're available 11/17 and apparently they'll remember your Freshest Fits? Fahsion Desk is shouting now: "They give you special gear and gifts and you can pose for photos with them! OMGGG!" pic.twitter.com/HZojDqwDlx — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) October 18, 2023

Deep Cut has been yet another fan-favorite group thanks to not only their hosting the Anarchy Splatcast but because they have a unique dynamic. Plus, they show up in the game’s story mode and endeared themselves to the fans that way.

For those who are waiting for the next event within Splatoon 3, you won’t have to wait too much longer. It was announced recently that the next Splatfest would be happening on the weekend before Halloween. The event will feature you picking between zombies, skeletons, and ghosts. What’s the catch? Well, you’re picking which one would be your best friend of the set. That’s a very unique twist on the Splatfest choice options, but clearly, Nintendo wanted to defy expectations for the Halloween season!

And it’ll be interesting to see what Shiver, Frye, and the Big Man say about their picks when it happens.