20 Best Dark Fantasy Games All Time

There are many styles within a genre that you can take. A great example are “dark fantasy” titles that love to make things more twisted as you play. Here are some examples of that.

#20 Hollow Knight

Let’s start with a Metroidvania title with a slightly darker take.

Hollow Knight focuses on an adventurer who goes to a buried kingdom searching for treasure and truth. They’ll have to take on the various denizens of the deep to survive and make allies with the bugs and other creatures there.

The game is hailed as one of the best indie titles ever created, and tons of additional content has been tacked onto the main game. Each with a unique spin on what was done previously. While we may not know when Silksong will release, it’s likely to be just as good as the original.

#19 Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition

Imagine a world where darkness is everywhere and has been unleashed for a hundred years. That is the world that Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition puts you in. A horde of demon lords and their minions were let loose upon the world, and despite the noble actions of many, they have not been stopped.

That is where you come in. You must raise an army to defeat them and return the world to a peaceful state. But what path will you take to make that happen? There are multiple options before you, so choose the one you feel is best and bring the world to a new era.

#18 Blasphemous

When you hear that a “miracle” has happened in a nation, you think immediately of happy thoughts and that people were “blessed” by it. But in Blasphemous, the opposite is true. The game occurs in a cursed realm beyond recognition, and only a tortured soul can bring things back to where they were.

As “The Penitent One,” you must do all you can to work through the cursed world, defeat monsters along the way, and find the truth behind all that’s happened. Your past ties deeply into the world’s fate, and the fight to find the truth will be as brutal as it is bloody.

#17 Dark Souls: Remastered

Here is the title, in its original form at least, that helped set the standard for many dark fantasy games to come. When FromSoftware started this franchise, people weren’t sure what to expect. But once they dove into the twisted realm, they couldn’t get enough of it, and that’s why you’ll see multiple titles via FromSoftware on this list.

But if you’ve never played the original game, we got you covered. Dark Souls: Remastered brings the first game to life with improved graphics and quality-of-life improvements to ensure you get the most from the game. The challenge and thrill of overcoming the odds will carry you through every boss fight!

#16 Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition

Sometimes you want nothing more than to stick your weapon into a monster and watch it die. Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition allows you to do that in ancient Japan as you fight hordes of Yokai!

You’ll create a protagonist perfectly suited to your style and needs, then unleash your wrath across multiple realms! Yes, we said “realms.” That’s because some of the Yokai you face are so powerful that they’ll craft realms around you when you battle to have the advantage!

Work around their traps and send them to the abyss!

The game also includes three expansive DLC packs for you to enjoy.

#15 Total War: Warhammer III

Total War: Warhammer III continues the story of the crossover franchise and gives you new, darker options to consider as you play.

After a massive battle with a god, a rift was torn into the world. The “Four Ruinous Powers ” came from this rift,” and they want nothing more than to unleash their hordes onto the world and lay waste to all in their sight.

You have a choice to make. Will you side with the factions of good and take down the demon lords as they stand so that the world can have peace? Or will you side with the darkness and overwhelm the world in a wave of chaos and blood?

#14 Salt and Sanctuary

When a sailor crash lands on an island, he might feel in trouble. But in Salt and Sanctuary, that trouble is just beginning.

On this island, danger is the only constant. The place you explore is full of monsters from a long-forgotten time. Doomed to roam and seek out anything living, like the character you’re playing! You must fight back against them. Find weapons, armor, and more as you venture forth in a desperate bid for survival.

There are plenty of ways to outfit your character to handle the dangers ahead. So be smart, fight for your life, and see if you can get out of this cursed place.

#13 Neir Replicant: Ver.1.22474487139

If you’ve been a fan of 2B and co since their adventure from PlatinumGames took the world by storm, perhaps you’ll enjoy the other entry from the franchise.

Neir Replicant: Ver.1.22474487139 is a wordy title for the improved version of the Japan-only game. So for many of you, this will be a fresh experience. Set in a world tied together by a lie, a young man will face impossible odds to save his sister from illness.

As he travels, he’ll meet others who will help him, and through their teamwork, they’ll learn the dark truths that transformed this world from a prosperous one to a monster-filled ruin.

#12 Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Continuing our trek through FromSoftware’s lineup, we have Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin. While that might sound like the title for a DLC expansion, it’s actually the director’s cut version of the game.

So you’ll receive both the main game, the DLC, and the overhauls it’s gotten along the way. What kind of overhauls? The game’s enemies have been put in different places to shake things up. Furthermore, the “safe areas” players knew to go to for a respite won’t be as welcoming as before.

Add that to new NPCs that change the game’s dynamic, and you have a fresh take on a classic dark fantasy title.

#11 Baldur’s Gate 3

You know you’re dealing with a “dark fantasy title” when the crux of the conflict revolves around a parasite that was put into your brain to give you abilities. No standard fairy tale does that!

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you are someone cursed with power; the more you use that power, the greater the darkness within you grows. It’s up to you and the party of characters you build to determine your fate. You can resist the power and become a hero the world would be proud of. Or you can embrace the power and the darkness and become a terror the world has never seen!

#10 Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

There once was a kingdom full of life and prosperity. But its time ended when a cursed rainfall turned its inhabitants into monsters. The place, known as Land’s End, has no life upon it save for the monsters. That is until a woman named Lily awakens and starts a journey to free the land from its chains.

To do so, she must fight the monsters she meets along the way. But in a twist, once she defeats them, she can free them from their bindings, and they’ll help her on her quest!

Lily’s powers can be tailored to suit your needs. So pick your playstyle and journey across the kingdom!

#9 Dark Souls III

All series must end, and Dark Souls III was a worthy end to one part of FromSoftware’s history. The game concluded everything built up in the previous games and delivered satisfying challenges for the dedicated and worthy.

Because, let’s face it, these games are built for those who don’t mind getting pummeled into oblivion over and over again.

Between the main game and the DLC, there are plenty of bosses to fight, places to explore, and content to unlock. So what kind of immortal will you be by the time your quest ends? Jump into the game and find out!

#8 Remnant: From the Ashes

In Remnant: From the Ashes, the world as you know it is gone. Beings from another dimension came to Earth and wiped out most of humanity.

Those that are left are now in an endless struggle for survival. Their only hope is through their technology, which allows them to go to new worlds and dimensions. Through that ability, they’ll gain resources, learn the truth about their oppressors, and slowly fight back against the enemy.

The more you fight, the more loot you’ll get. Use it to craft an arsenal of weapons to take down anyone in your way and reclaim the planet!

#7 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

In many ways, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was a huge departure for FromSoftware. Why? The game was set in Japan during the 1500s and was not a freshly crafted fantasy world. But don’t let that fool you. The game is full of dark fantasy references and styles.

For example, you play a warrior who disgraced themselves and yet was brought back to life through mystic means. Your new goal in life is to protect a young lord. But when they are captured, you go on a quest of vengeance to save them and hopefully restore your honor in the process.

Kill enemies with brutal swordplay and stealth, and do whatever it takes to complete your mission.

#6 Grim Dawn

In Grim Dawn, humanity is on its last legs, and you are one of the few that can tip the balance in your species’ favor. But to do so, you must become a powerful warrior and venture across a land of enemies.

One of the unique aspects of the game is being able to combine classes to create something special. For example, will you fuse multiple powerful classes to become an unstoppable force? Or will you fuse magic and might to become a well-balanced fighter?

Add that to the hundreds of skills and items you can get, the multiplayer components, and literal worldbuilding, and you’ll have plenty to do.

#5 Elden Ring

Now we’ll look at FromSoftware’s most recent title, which won numerous “Game of the Year” awards from multiple parties. The title sold so much that even FromSoftware was amazed that it did that well!

Naturally, we’re talking about Elden Ring.

The game feels like the fusion of all the games we’ve discussed. A dark fantasy setting full of gods and monsters, a challenging yet robust gameplay loop, etc. But this game is so special because of the open world you can travel through. You can take things on at the pace you want, ensuring that you can return to it later if you struggle with something.

#4 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

What happens when the fate of an empire rests on the shoulders of a handful of warriors? You’re about to find out in Warhammer: Vermintide 2!

The game builds upon everything that occurred in the first game, including the overwhelming brutality that fans loved. In the sequel, the Charos Army has teamed with the hordes of Skavens and is attempting to overrun the last city of the empire.

You and your friends must team up in a grand co-op experience that’ll push your teamwork abilities to the test. Pick your warrior, then kill everything that isn’t your friends! Keep an eye on one another, and pick them up when they’re down. Because if you all fall, everyone loses.

#3 Bloodborne

The final title by FromSoftware on this list, Bloodborne, is arguably the biggest and darkest fantasy title they’ve done, which is saying something given the other games we’ve discussed.

But when you enter this world, you understand why it towers above the rest. The game is set in Yharnam, a dark Gothic city where nightmares are everywhere, and they’re looking for you. You’re searching for answers, but answers don’t come easily here.

Search the world for its darkest monsters and slay them with twisted weapons. Will you find the answers you seek? Or be another stain on the wall? Play the game and find out.

#2 Darkest Dungeon

In most RPGs, the biggest worry you face is your characters “dying in battle.” But in Darkest Dungeon, they take a much darker approach to things.

Because in the nightmare world of the title, you’ll assemble a group of odd characters and take them on various adventures to twisted places full of threats. It is your job to keep them healthy physically and mentally.

The “Affliction System” will have your party feel the weight of every adventure, and if you don’t help them, they’ll break.

So will you be able to conquer this dark world? Or will this dark world conquer you?

#1 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

When you win awards for your dark and twisted storyline and characters? You know you’re doing something right. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice takes you on the mental and emotional journey rooted within Senua. She has lost her lover, and is desperate to get him back.

To do so, she must face psychological trials and horrors that will test her to the brink. The team behind the game studied mental health in various ways to depict a fair and logical, yet fantastical approach to what Senua is going through.

The game was a surprise hit and has a sequel coming soon enough. So get the first game and experience what the hype was about!