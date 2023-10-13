Splatoon 3 Unveils Special “Splatoween” Splatfest!

It’s October, ladies and gentlemen, and we’re almost halfway through the month! Do you understand what that means? It means we’re almost to one of many people’s favorite holidays, Halloween! Yes, the time to dress up, scare people, and get lots of candy is almost near! That means that numerous gaming properties will be dropping Halloween-themed items and events. You might recall that a certain franchise is bringing Halloween-themed characters into their battle royale, and now, Splatoon 3 is getting in on the act! How? Well, they announced today that there will be a special “Splatoween Splatfest” that takes place just before the holiday!

You can see the art and the options you have below but don’t worry, we’ll break it down for you! The theme of this Splatfest is “Which would be the best friend? A Zombie, A Skeleton, or a Ghost!”

There’s a creepy feeling and a chill in the air, Splatoween is coming!



The question: Which would be the best friend, a zombie, a skeleton, or a ghost? Pick your team then join Turf War battles online to support them!



This #Splatoon3 in-game event kicks off 10/27 at 5pm PT! pic.twitter.com/uJTv4n8A9G — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 13, 2023

Yes, this is getting pretty freaky and meta, but we love it! After all, they’ve done “spooky” themes like this before, like when they asked whether fans wanted to be a vampire or a werewolf. So this just takes things to the next level!

And because of the “best friend” route, that puts a new spin on things that might change people’s answers. Because it’s NOT about which one THEY would want to be to scare people, but one they’d want to hang around with all the time.

To that end, having a zombie as a best friend might be “difficult.” After all, they’re not the most intelligent folk, and they do have a hankering for brains, so you might have to be really careful around them. Skeletons are tricky to picture as a best friend given their “nothing but skin and bones” feel, but if it wasn’t a skeleton that was able to move and talk on its own…there is potential.

And then…there is the ghost. This might actually be the most “plausible” option for having as a best friend for multiple reasons. Most of the time, ghosts are fully sentient beings that can talk and interact with people. So, if you get the “right kind of ghost,” you could have someone to chat with and do interesting things alongside. Granted, you can’t touch them, so there are some downsides. But hey, no one said having a “scary entity” as your best friend would be easy!

The good news is that you have a few weeks to determine what “best friend’ you want, as the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest isn’t starting until October 27th.