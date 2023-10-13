Two New Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Suits Revealed

We’re officially a week away from the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and fans are pumped. Insomniac Games is just as pumped as they want gamers to enjoy their newest title and experience what it’s like to be Peter Parker and Miles Morales once again. But they also know that fans are eager to see some more of the suits that you can put on the two Spider-Men throughout the game, so they decided to have a little fun and reveal some of the outfits via a new tweet. Remember, there will be over sixty of these suits in the title, so you’ll have plenty of variety.

As you can see in the tweet below, the suits that were revealed were the “Brooklyn 2099” and the “Kumo Suit.” The suits have a unique flair that helps them stand out from the pack while also looking totally epic. The references to the comics are nice, too, especially the 2099 one, where there have been many stories with Miguel O’Hara, who had a huge role in a certain animated movie that came out earlier this year.

Introducing the Brooklyn 2099 and Kumo Suits, two new outfits coming to #SpiderMan2PS5! These sleek designs are sure to turn heads at The Daily Bugle! Get those cameras ready for October 20th! 📸#BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/KGbFE4y9OG — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 12, 2023

Anyway, like the other suits in the game, they will have special abilities that will help Peter and Miles get around, do more damage, or help in other ways. So, the more suits you collect, the more options you have for playing the game! Don’t be afraid to test some of them out, okay?

This isn’t the only “big news” that’s come out from the game recently. Insomniac Games recently did a blog post about The Lizard where they revealed players will see the “animalistic” version of the character and not Dr. Curt Connors. Also, Insomniac reminded players that they can pre-load the game so that they can play it the moment that it’s fully released next week:

ICYMI: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available for pre-load. Download it now to start playing immediately when it unlocks on October 20th!#BeGreaterTogether #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/gsviXvZTa4 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 13, 2023

There are many things that players are looking forward to with this title, not the least of which is seeing New York City in a whole new light via the PS5’s graphics and how the boroughs of New York have been expanded upon via Queens and Coney Island. Plus, the main storyline looks deeply emotional as Kraven the Hunter is bringing war to New York in search of a “new hunt,” and the Spider-Men will have to work harder than ever to stop him. Oh, and Venom is in the game, too!

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on PS5 on October 20th.