Lords of the Fallen: How To Fully Upgrade Healing | Saintly Quintessence Locations

The Sanguinarix is the Estus Flask of Lords of the Fallen, and if you want to upgrade it, you’ll need to find all the Saintly Quintessence locations. Saintly Quintessence is the name for healing upgrades — key items you can deliver to Pieta in Skyrest Bridge to enhance your permanent healing item.

Annoyingly, Saintly Quintessence can (mostly) only be found in the Umbral realm, so you’ll need to search the dead dimension to earn them. They’re usually marked with a glowing Umbral husk item container. The containers will have a golden glow. If you spot gold, you know you’ll want to crack that item container open — even if they’re usually guarded by tough enemies or ambushes.

Here’s where to find all the Saintly Quintessence in Lords of the Fallen.

How To Upgrade Your Healing

To upgrade healing, reach the Skyrest Bridge hub. Talk to Pieta near the Vestige and she’ll upgrade your Sanguinarix item. Give her Saintly Quintessence to upgrade — each upgrade will increase healing effectiveness or increase the number of charges in your Sanguinarix. The more you upgrade, the more Saintly Quintessence will be required for upgrading.

Saintly Quintessence #1: Defiled Sepulchre – Find the first Saintly Quintessence in the tutorial area. Progressing through the Umbral, you’ll use the Umbral Lamp to clear a wall and learn about recharging with blisters. Past this, you’ll find two undead enemies beneath a glowing gold body in the wall. Defeat the pair of enemies, then use the Umbral Lamp Soulflay to destroy the container. The body in the wall will drop this first upgrade item.

Saintly Quintessence #2: Sanctuary of Baptism – Located in the Scourged Sister Delyth boss arena. After defeating her, return in the Umbral and look in the small alcove to the right where the Umbral Parasite was protecting her. Drain the body embedded in the wall to gain this key item.

Saintly Quintessence #3: Forsaken Fen – Found in the first large swamp area with twig structures. You’ll also find swamp skimmer enemies shooting poison bombs from their stilts. In this area, swap to the Umbral and check the lower levels near the exit of thie area. The glowing body is guarded by an Umbral Moth.

Saintly Quintessence #4: Fitzroy’s Gorge – After the Ruiner miniboss, and past the Lightreaper encounter, you’ll be able to climb up to a hill guarded by a single Inferno Knight. In the Umbral Realm, you’ll find a Saintly Quintessence body guarded by a Mendacious Visage enemy. He’s much easier than the miniboss version.

Saintly Quintessence #5: Lower Calrath – From the Alehouse Vestige, progress to the area around the tall stone tower the leads up to the top of the giant bridge with the Spurned Progeny boss. Connected to this tower is another tall building that’s completely covered in fire. Enter this building in the Umbral Realm to remove the fire. The item container is on the top of this tower, easily accessible from the rope bridge.

Saintly Quintessence #6: Path of Devotion Memorial – Use the Pilgrim’s Perch key on the door near the Bellroom Vestige (Pilgrim’s Perch area) to reach a boss called the Sacred Resonance of Tenacity. From this boss arena, follow the path up to reach the optional Memorial Vestige. In the first area ahead with the knight and the ranger on the burial mound, enter the Umbral and look on the left ledge. There’s an Umbral platform that spawns a large group of enemies. Clear the area (with two Moths) to collect this tricky upgrade item.

Saintly Quintessence #7: Upper Calrath – After the boss fight against the Spurned Progeny, you’ll enter the ash-covered city of Upper Calrath. Progress until you reach a small courtyard with a dead tree in the center. Enter the Umbral near the tree to find this valuable item.

Saintly Quintessence #8: Sunless Skein – Reach the Sunless Skein Hoist Vestige and backtrack into the large room where you needed to lower the water level. From the Hoist Vestige room, enter the path to the left and past the Inferno Knight (Proselyte), going right at the door to a gate you can only cross in the Umbral. Progress down this path to reach a mineshaft with wooden scaffolding. Another Inferno Knight will emerge from the wooden platform — in the Umbral, look down below where the knight spawned. There’s a metal gate that disappear in the Umbral. Drop down to this spot and pick up the glowing item. It’s a non-glowing Saintly Quintessence.

Saintly Quintessence #9: Lower Calrath – The Sunless Skein Key is required for this one. Reach the second chamber with the lever that unlocks an iron gate, near the Cistern entrance. From the lever, you’ll spot an item on a pile of cages. Enter the Umbral to reach it. That’s the Sunless Skein Key.

Return to the Mines Vestige (first Sunless Skein Vestige) backtrack and follow the minecart tracks to a locked door. This leads back to Lower Calrath. Follow the road down to stone steps. There’s a large tree guarded by a Ruiner near a shortcut bridge you can kick down. You can find the Saintly Quintessence on this tree in the Umbral realm.

Saintly Quintessence #10: Revelation Depths – Found in the massive hole in the center of the area. From the scaffolding where the two wooden shortcuts connect, follow the path down and enter the Umbral Realm. You’ll spot a floating series of platforms leading to a large arena with the gold quintessence container in the center.

Saintly Quintessence #11: Fief of the Chill Curse – Before accessing the switch that raises the gate near the Vestige in this area, you’ll need to enter the Umbral and ride a moving platform. Instead of moving right, move left after dropping onto the platform. After that, look down for a hidden ledge you can drop to.

Saintly Quintessence #12: Fief of the Chill Curse – Defeat the Hollow Crow and follow the path down to the large battlefield where the Lightreaper appears. Past this arena, there are two paths. One leads up, and another leads into the water. Follow the water in the Umbral to reach an optional section of the city. Clear the Umbral Barrier to reach a large arena with this quintessence.

Saintly Quintessence #13: Manse of the Hallowed Brothers – Near the end of the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers, you’ll need to acquire the Abbot Vernoff’s Key to get through two doors and reach the Tower of Penance. Use the key to open the door down the covered walkway to find a small chapel with pilgrims praying. Enter the Umbral to find the Quintessence.

Saintly Quintessence #14: Tower of Penance – Go to the door locked door in the Tower of Penance — after unlocked it with Tancred’s Key, and then reach the exterior of the tower through a doorway. Enter the Umbral to find a path. Go up the ladder and soulflay to use the platform to reach a large arena guarded by an Umbral Moth enemy. There’s a glowing husk item container here.

Saintly Quintessence #15: Abbey of Hallowed Sisters – After defeating the Abbess Ursula boss at the start of the abbey area, reach the large church rooftop. In the Umbral, you can follow a new ghostly platform leading to the gazebo in the center. There’s a Saintly Quintessence here.

Saintly Quintessence #16: Abbey of Hallowed Sisters – Defeat the second boss in the huge bloody chapel, and you’ll gain access to the upper floors. On the second floor, you’ll find an optional path leading to a tower across a bridge. You’ll find a Saintly Quintessence here.

Saintly Quintessence #17: Empyrean – At the Empyrean Church, before you can open the massive front doors, you’ll need to enter the Umbral and reach the upper floor. Once you enter the chamber with the twin knights that come alive, go down the left path to reach a quintessence in the Umbral.

Saintly Quintessence #18: Bramis Castle – Near the start of Bramis Castle, the final area, you’ll reach a tower guarded by the first Inferno Witch. Defeat it and enter the Umbral. To the left of the main path, you’ll find an Umbral bridge you can extend leading to a ladder. Climb up to find this quintessence drop.

Saintly Quintessence #19: Bramis Castle – In the massive chamber with the revolving spiral stairs, you’ll need to acquire the Royal Key to progress. In the same area, there’s a bridge that’s guarded by multiple tough enemies. Clear the enemies out and you’ll be able to use Soulflay to create a platform bridge to the visible Umbral Husk item container.

Saintly Quintessence #20: Bramis Castle – Once you reach the Castle Vestige, you’ll need to traverse a massive castle interior. Reach the upper-level dining hall. Exiting, you’ll encounter an Inferno Witch and a Skinstealer outside. After that, you’ll find a shortcut ladder and a lift. Underneath the lift is a hidden Saintly Quintessence.