The Game Awards Will Reveal Their Nominees on monday

It’s that time of year again! The time of the year where we look back at the gaming months that were and decide which were the best of the lot. While many websites host award shows of their own and even let people vote on the winners, the one show that everyone will have eyes on is The Game Awards. Whether that’s a good thing or not is up to you, but it will be happening, and one of the biggest “curtains” will be pulled back for it on Monday. How so? As the official Twitter handle for the show announced, the nominees for the event will be released on Monday.

Monday, #TheGameAwards nominees will be announced.



📅 Monday, November 13

⏰ 9a PT / Noon ET / 5p GMT

📍 https://t.co/Cp7TpPPTKv



Join @geoffkeighley for the global livestream — nominees in more than 30 categories will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/Eu42F4ad9T — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 7, 2023

What this also means is that not only will we hear who got nominated for what, but the voting for the show will likely begin that day or the day after. Traditionally, all gamers must do to vote is sign up on the event’s official website and then cast one vote for each category. While not all the categories are fan-decided, many have been swayed by fan votes, and some categories are entirely decided by the voters.

But, the category that many will focus on is “Game of the Year.” What’s interesting about this is that at the beginning of the year, there were maybe one or two titles that many felt would “stand out” from the crowd and make a big enough splash to be a shoo-in for the award. But as we get ever closer to the award show, the field has become a bit murkier. For example, a certain 2D platforming game with Mario has charmed quite a few people. Furthermore, the nightmare that is Alan Wake’s life has also gotten people wondering if it will make the Game of the Year category.

The other question about The Game Awards will be if they continue to be “controversial” in their work and how they handle things. By that, we mean that the show has come under HUGE controversy over the years for certain picks that they’ve made for Game of the Year and “pushing aside” certain important topics instead of just showing off game trailers that they happened to get access to.

Not to mention, every year seems to have something odd or “weird” going on that makes Geoff Keighley uncomfortable.

Either way, the announcement will be made next week, and you’ll have a few weeks to vote before they are tallied for the event.