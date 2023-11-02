Nintendo Drops Accolades Trailer For Super Mario Bros Wonder

It’s crazy that Super Mario Bros Wonder is almost two weeks old. The game was first announced in June, and gamers were stunned at the “new style” that Nintendo was throwing at this game. The Wonder Flower warping the levels in the initial trailer threw everyone for a loop, and that was just the start of the blissful madness to come. By the time it was released, gamers of all kinds were hyped for the game, and the praise the title got from critics backed up the effort that Nintendo put into it. To celebrate those praises, Nintendo dropped an accolades trailer for the game!

In it, not only do we see some fun gameplay from the title, but what everyone’s been saying about it. There are excerpts from reviews saying things like “every frame is a joy,” or that it was “a blast to play from start to finish,” and how Nintendo crafted something truly special with the game. For those who may have still been on the fence about the title, this accolades trailer is likely to help you overcome those fears and give the game a try for yourself!

Wondering what critics are saying about Mario’s latest 2D side-scrolling adventure? Check it out, then jump into the unexpected with #SuperMarioBrosWonder, available now only on Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/fOLX7DnrfP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 2, 2023

Super Mario Bros Wonder is easily one of the best games of the year by critics’ scores alone. But the fan response has been equally as complementary, and while we don’t have exact sales figures yet, we do know that it’s dominating Japan and has done incredibly well in the UK.

Just as important, fans appreciate the effort that Nintendo put into the game to make it stand out from the rest. That was actually something its producer desired when making the game. They didn’t want to feel rushed or attempt to get a prototype out in a quick amount of time to please the higher-ups. So they took their time and then came up with ideas to make the game stand out from others in the 2D style with Mario.

They also brought in many younger game developers who helped refine the game by putting in and taking out elements from past games while also adhering to what “modern gamers” would expect in a title like this.

Then, when they were contemplating how to handle the Wonder Flower elements, they went all out to create lots of ideas on what they could do. They apparently had a board full of 2000 sticky notes of clever ideas! Hopefully, they’ll get to use those other notes when a sequel is potentially greenlit!