Project 007 Will Be The Ultimate Spycraft Fantasy Game

IO Interactive is best known for the Hitman series and after they finished Hitman 3 in 2021, we were given the reveal of their next project. Right now we only have a working title but the next game is Project 007. This is a new James Bond video game and we’re certainly excited to see just where the studio takes us in this upcoming epic spy thriller. However, details have been incredibly light. Fortunately, Project 007 did recently get a new statement from the CEO of IO Interactive.

Thanks to Gamesradar, we’re finding out that Edge magazine had the chance to speak with Hakan Abran, the CEO of IO Interactive. During their conversation we learned that Hakan Abran is calling Project 007 the ultimate spycraft fantasy. That’s all we have so far, but it does at least reassure fans that this game is still very much in the works. According to the report from Gamesradar, in terms of tone, the upcoming game will be more centered around Daniel Craig compared to the previous James Bond films.

Of course, with that said don’t expect this game to feature Daniel Craig. Instead, it looks like this will be a brand new James Bond and furthermore we’re getting an origin story for them. But again, details are light right now as we don’t have much more to offer. This Project 007 might also be a good way off before it’s ready to release into the marketplace. So if that’s the case we might not see anything new marketing this upcoming title and any mention of the game will be minor much like the recent statement from the studio’s CEO.

Currently all we have is the official announcement trailer which doesn’t provide us with much more than the game working title. Still, it will be interesting to see just how much this game will differ compared to their previous Hitman releases. Hopefully we see a new trailer to further highlight the gameplay experience, narrative, and even the official title for the game. But in the meantime, you can check out the announcement teaser below while we wait for more insight into this supposed ultimate spycraft fantasy game being developed.

With that said, we know that there is another project in the works outside of Project 007. IO Interactive is also working on a fantasy title called Project Fantasy. But we’re likely not going to see this game anytime until after Project 007 hits the marketplace.