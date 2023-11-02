Konami Might Have Accidentally Confirmed Multiple Silent Hill Remakes

Silent Hill fans were waiting for Konami to make a return for the franchise. After the split between the company and Hideo Kojima, the entire franchise was put on hold. Previously, Hideo Kojima was reviving the IP with the release of Silent Hills; however, that was killed off upon the departure from the famed developer. It took quite a few years afterward, but last year, Konami unveiled that Silent Hill was making a comeback. Multiple projects were in the works, including a remake of Silent Hill 2.

The initial reveal from Konami last year that there was only one remake in the works. So, some of the past projects delivered by Team Silent were left untouched. But now, thanks to VGC, we’re discovering that Konami might have let multiple remakes being developed slip. Today, we received the earnings report from Konami that stated the development going on right now for new entries for the Silent Hill series. Interestingly, the statement also mentioned remakes; again, the only official remake being developed was Silent Hill 2 by Bloober Team.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t anything else added. So we don’t know if there are additional Silent Hill games from Team Silent being remade or if there are some of the western releases that came after Team Silent disbanded. Most would point towards Team Silent releases being the better installments for the franchise, so it’s likely that any remakes would stem from those earlier game releases. Of course, this could all be a misquote from Konami, and there is only one remake being developed at the moment.

Still, even without the remakes, there are some additional Silent Hill games being brought out. For instance, we already have the interactive series out now called Silent Hill: Ascension. That series is not bringing in too many fans of the franchise. However, other projects are coming under the IP, such as Silent Hill F, a title that has not received any new information since it was unveiled last year.

Meanwhile, for those wanting to dive into the remake of Silent Hill 2, we’re still waiting. We haven’t received a release date quite yet. However, we do know that Bloober Team is bringing this remake out for both the PC and PlayStation 5 console platforms. So the only thing we can enjoy that’s new right now will be Silent Hill: Ascension. Regardless, you can check out the trailer for the Silent Hill 2 remake in the video we have embedded below.