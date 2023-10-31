Bloober Team Hopes Silent Hill 2 Remake Will Launch Them To New Levels

For fans of the horror genre, we’re eating good. There are a ton of great horror games released into the marketplace regularly. It’s a genre that was initially not the most cherished compared to today. That genre has expanded, and now we’re getting several new IPs, installments, and remakes. One of the crown jewel horror games that fans continue to praise and developers credit for in their various horror projects is Silent Hill 2. The game from Konami’s Team Silent was such a massive hit. However, years later, since it initially launched, we’re getting a remake.

The Silent Hill franchise, in general, wasn’t something as well kept up with compared to its rival, Capcom’s Resident Evil. Resident Evil didn’t have a hiatus. Instead, there was a steady stream of mainline installments along with spin-offs released into the marketplace. What we’re getting now are remakes, which Konami finally opted to dabble into. It was last year that Konami unveiled several new Silent Hill projects were in the works, including a remake of Silent Hill 2. Rather than bringing the game out from an internal team, Silent Hill 2 is being handled by the folks over at Bloober Team.

Now, if you’re unfamiliar with the studio by name, Bloober Team has previously delivered Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, and The Medium. Silent Hill 2 will be their biggest IP to work on, and it’s a game that they hope will raise their status. Speaking with GamesRadar, Bloober Team’s head of production, Kacper Michalski, spoke about how the studio brought in quite a few members over the years and has matured to the point where Bloober Team can handle some of the biggest projects.

Konami bestowed great honor upon us by granting us the privilege to remake Silent Hill 2, one of the most important horror games of all time. Such a distinction speaks for itself and proves that our studio breathes horror. I believe that thanks to our upcoming big projects we will achieve our goal and reach the top of the pantheon of horror creators in the coming years, while retaining our values intact. Kacper Michalski – GamesRadar

They hope that with the reception received from Silent Hill 2, Bloober Team might finally become the mainstay name for the horror genre. This game could help prove that they are capable of delivering massive horror games and can compete with the likes of other large studios such as Capcom. Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case or not, as we’re still uncertain just when Silent Hill 2 will be released.

The remake was unveiled last year, but we haven’t seen anything from the game since. While some of us might have hoped Silent Hill 2’s remake would be available within this spooky Halloween season, it’s looking like a title we might not see launch into the marketplace until 2024. Likewise, we’ll have to see just how close this remake sticks with the source material or if there are areas Bloober Team opted to expand.