Insider Claims Resident Evil 9 Will Set Up A New Story Arc

Resident Evil is such a beloved horror franchise, and fortunately, the IP spans a wide range of video games. Those of you who didn’t get a chance to play some of the earlier titles are getting a chance now with remakes. However, we’re just getting through with Resident Evil 4’s remake. So the big question is what would be next. Could we see Capcom move on to the next mainline installment that takes place after the events of Resident Evil Village, or would we get another remake, such as Resident Evil 5? According to one industry insider, when Capcom does bring out Resident Evil 9, it’s going to open up the next major arc.

Thanks to a post on Reddit, we’re finding out that Dusk Golem has recently commented on more insight into Resident Evil 9. Now, if you’re unfamiliar with Dusk Golem, this industry insider has previously reported on some video game franchises, including Resident Evil and Silent Hill. During a recent conversation on Discord, it’s noted that Dusk Golem noted that Resident Evil 9 won’t be a direct sequel to Resident Evil Village. If you recall, Resident Evil 7 saw the introduction of Ethan Winters. We continued Ethan’s storyline to Resident Evil Village, and that seems to be the last of the Winters arc.

Dusk Golem went on to say that Resident Evil 9 was planned alongside Resident Evil Village to help close some of the chapters up and get the next arc of the series going. The Reddit post went on to state that Dusk Golem leaked out Resident Evil 9 being the biggest budget along with the longest development cycle of any past Resident Evil game. Currently this project has been in the works since 2018. However, we’re uncertain on when we might finally see Resident Evil 9 launch into the marketplace.

It’s also a wonder as to where the storyline might go next. We’ve seen several arcs and trilogies launch into the marketplace under the Resident Evil banner—everything from the start of the virus to mutating the viruses for bioterrorism. We’re also interested in seeing just what characters are focused on with this next game, as Ethan Winter’s storyline has already come to an end. Capcom could pivot back to some of the staple characters of the franchise. Unfortunately, it’s purely a waiting game at this point.