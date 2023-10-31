Could Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Get DLC With Daredevil?

It’s a clear sign of our “gaming age” that we’re already thinking about DLC for a video game not long after the main game has been released. But when the main campaign is really good, and you know that DLC came for the previous title, then it’s fair to at least wonder if certain things will “follow suit.” In the case of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the game hasn’t even been out for two weeks, and many are looking for clues that could indicate what may or may not happen with the DLC. To that end, based on numerous references and teases, some think that Daredevil may show up in the DLC.

It’s important to note that the original game’s DLC did have some big introductions, including the arrival of Black Cat, much to the joy of fans. So a “big introduction” of Daredevil in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would work in its own way if handled properly. Furthermore, “The Man Without Fear” does call New York City his home, as he operates out of Hell’s Kitchen. Plus, there were teases to him and some of the other “Defenders” in the original game.

Plus, there was the tease by Creative Directo Bryan Intihar, who said that there COULD be more from the Daredevil side of things in the future and that people should “stay tuned.” The teases that have been found seem to be a reference to The Hand, which is a group of highly-trained assassins that Daredevil constantly fights and even leads at one point in time.

To that end, it would be easy to find a way to bring both The Hand to New York City and then have Daredevil show up, stating that he went outside the city during the main campaign to track them down but that they ran right back here. Plus, given how “street-level” Daredevil is, it would make sense that he would ask for Spider-Man’s help, Parker and Morales, to help stop their plot.

Obviously, this is all speculation, but we do know that other superheroes live in this universe, as Avengers Tower exists in the games, and Peter Parker even referenced them in the first one during a mission. Plus, since this is the universe created specifically by Insomniac Games, they could easily put in a logical reason that would fit their universe for the “absence” of Matt Murdock and then have him “make up for his absence” when the Spider-Men needed him previously. Only time will tell.