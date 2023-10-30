Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Getting Special Soundtrack Listening Party

Many elements go into making a great video game. It’s not enough to have incredible visuals and gameplay. You need to have music that can make a gamer feel everything that’s being shown on stage. Over the course of gaming history, all sorts of incredible musical scores have been composed to help elevate titles from one level to another. Insomniac Games isn’t above that, and for their now three games with Spider-Man, they’ve made sure that each title has something special musically, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 being the latest example of that. And now, the team at Insomniac and Sony want you to hear every beat this Thursday.

As noted on the PlayStation Blog, a special “listening party” for the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 soundtrack will go down. Here are the details:

“PlayStation Studios Music is joining forces with Marvel Games, Insomniac Games, and Disney Music Group to present the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Soundtrack Listening Party on Thursday, November 2 at 4:00pm PT. During this worldwide livestream event, we’re pulling back the curtain to reveal one of the main elements of the game – the music!

Join two of the heroes behind this blockbuster franchise – Composer John Paesano and Senior Creative Director at Insomniac Games, Bryan Intihar as they discuss the creation of the dynamic music score for this action-packed sequel and listen to a few of their favorite tracks from the Official Video Game Soundtrack.”

But wait, there’s more! If you want, you can go to the Twitch stream for the listening party and submit a question that the composer or creative director might answer. Just remember to keep it clean, okay?

If you want a taste of what the listening party will be like, you can check out the track “Swing,” which is out now on YouTube.

Unsurprisingly, Insomniac Games put a lot into the sequel’s music; after all, they had to convey lots of things that weren’t in the original title or the spinoff. For example, the arrival of Kraven and Venom adds two very different kinds of musical beats that need to be shown off properly. Plus, without going too much into spoilers, they needed to show the trauma and drama that Peter Parker and Miles Morales went through in the game, including Peter’s succumbing to the corruption of the Venom symbiote.

So if you have time on Thursday, you’ll want to get in on this listening party and get a better chance to hear this incredible music.