Sony PlayStation Store Highlights Its New Essential Picks Sale

Video games are pricey. We don’t have to tell you just how expensive video games can be. With the latest generation of console platforms also came the increase in prices for new AAA releases. So rather than paying the once $59.99 price tag for a new AAA title, we’re digging deeper to cover the $69.99 costs these games come packed with. Meanwhile, some developers strive to decrease costs by simply avoiding physical releases. For instance, one of the reasons we saw Remedy Entertainment release Alan Wake 2 as a digital-only release was to keep the price down. Fortunately, sales are going on at any given time, such as this new promo on the PlayStation Store.

Sales are going on all the time, whether you’re looking for physical titles or digital. Even official marketplaces like the PlayStation Store will highlight some current sales. That is where the Essential Picks sale promo has popped up. Today, players can dive into a massive collection of games that were recently discounted. This list will highlight a wide range of genres, along with smaller indie gems to past AAA hits.

PlayStation Store Essential Picks Sale Highlight

Dead Island 2 $48.99

Resident Evil Village $15.99

Stray $22.49

AEW: Fight Forever $44.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $14.99

Demon’s Souls $29.39

One Piece Odyssey $35.99

Gang Beasts $7.99

Injustice 2 $2.99

Watch Dogs: Legion $8.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $11.99

Tekken 7 $9.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins $8.99

Atomic Heart $44.79

Mordhau $13.59

Kingdom Hearts III $23.99

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition $16.99

Tales of Arise $29.99

Yakuza: Like A Dragon $14.99

Hunt: Showdown $11.99

Outer Wilds $14.99

Soul Hackers 2 $20.99

Doom $4.99

The Warriors $8.99

Watch Dogs 2 $7.49

Biomutant $13.99

Scarlet Nexus $11.99

GredFall $10.49

As mentioned, this is just a small highlight of the sale being featured right now. You can find more games being offered directly on the PlayStation Store and navigate to the Essential Picks sale. With over 1,300 full games available, there are plenty of pages to sift through. You’ll find even more items if you’re after DLCs. Regardless, this sale is going to be featured for a good little while. The sale itself won’t be ending until November 17, 2023. So, if you missed out on the previous Halloween-focused sale, this Essential Picks sale event might help keep you tied over until that next major release on your radar drops.