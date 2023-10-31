Did Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Just Get Its Achievements Leaked?

Many people are excited about Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and for numerous reasons. One, ever since the franchise entered back into the era of “modern warfare,” things have been not just good but consistent. That’s something the franchise needs with all the “flip-flopping” going on with its time periods and such. But while there is still much to learn about the upcoming title, there is one thing that apparently got leaked out that gamers can think about right now. Specifically, the achievements list. That’s right. If you want to go “100%” in this game, you’ll want to know what you need to do and what feats you’ll want to try out.

Insider Gaming got the hot tip, and while they admitted that not everything they listed was the full list, as some aren’t going to be unveiled until the game’s launch, we do have a good idea of what can be expected.

So, what are some of the ones they listed? Well, there’s “141 Ready,” which is where you complete the story campaign on the “Veteran” level. Given that some of you will likely want to go full-tilt on the campaign before jumping into the multiplayer modes, we think you can get that one rather easily. For those of you who feel they have great shooting skills in the game, you’ll want to try “Death Row.” It takes place in the “Operation 627” mission, and you’ll need to kill 12 people as you repel down the panopticon. If you don’t know what that is, you’ll find out soon enough.

For those who want to have a little bit of “fun” in the game, there’s an achievement called “Your Tax Dollars At Work,” where you’ll have the option to use a missile to take out one dude. Gratuitous? Sure! Hilarious and absolutely necessary? Of course!

There are also ones for those who are more detail-oriented or like to collect everything in the game. Such as “Dialed In,” where you always customize your weapon before you do an open combat mission. Or “Bulletproof,” where you find all the plate carrier upgrades in the game. There are also simpler ones like “Frequent Flyer,” where you must use a parachute and go about 150 meters in the air before touching the ground.

Regardless, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will have plenty of things for you to strive for and attempt to get. The game comes out on November 10th, so load up and get ready to move out!