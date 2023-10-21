With the Haunting Event fully underway in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, there is also a brand-new Daily Login Event that will reward dedicated players who keep coming back for the scares across both FPS titles. This event contains several new cosmetics and items that are in line with the spooky theming of The Haunting and Halloween that players will want to get their hands on. This guide will tell players how to get all of The Haunting Daily Login Rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

All Daily Login Rewards for The Haunting Event In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

The new Daily Login Reward starts on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, and has a total of 10 Rewards with each one only being unlockable per day. This is the largest number of rewards out of all of the Daily Login Events that we have seen so far and consists of Halloween-themed cosmetics along with a few XP Bonus Tokens as well

While the event is called the Daily Login Reward, players do not need to sign in 10 days in a row, rather all they need to do is sign in on 10 separate days before the end of the event. The event will be active for 20 days, so it will run until Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Below is the full list of all the Haunting Event Daily Login Rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone:

Happy Pumpkin Charm

Evil Goat Emblem

30 Minutes Double Weapon XP Token

Dead Detective Sticker

War Snake Calling Card

Triplets, Kinda Sticker

Hell’s Army Loading Screen

30 Minutes Double Battle Pass XP Token

Halloween Witch Sticker

Nightmare Sweats Bryson 800 Weapon Blueprint

The Weapon Blueprint for the Bryson 800Shotgun comes with a unique skin that leans into the creature features of the 1950s and is kitted out with the 29.5″ Rifled Barrel, Lockwood Smoothfire 12 Muzzle, Daunt-C80 Optic, Lockwood Series II Guard, and 12 Gauge Slug Ammunition as its attachments. You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content in Season 6 linked here.