Super Mario Wonder: Where To Find Every Collectable In ‘Welcome To The Flower Kingdom’

Guide to every collectable to be found in 'Welcome To The Flower Kingdom' for Super Mario Wonder's first world.

Every level in Super Mario Wonder has a bunch of collectables to track down and, well, collect. These boil down to Flags, Purple Flower Coins, and Wonder Seeds. If you are gunning for 100% completion, you are going to have to track all of these down, and that can be easier said than done.

Welcome To The Flower Kingdom is the first real level in Super Mario Wonder and has everything you would expect to find when going to collect gubbins. In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to find each collectable so you can mark this level off your list.

Purple Flower Coin #1

When you first start the level you will find your first Purple Flower Coin just during regular progression. The catch is that the coin itself is stuck behind some blocks. Most of these blocks can’t be broken with a Ground Slam, although the blocks near either end of the box can be. You can also find an Elephant powerup in the ‘?’ box above, which lets you break the boxes with your trunk by pressing the ‘Y’ button.

Purple Flower Coin #2

The second Purple Flower Coin is pretty straightforward. You can’t miss it as it’s just hovering in the open. This time, however, it’s in a tree. Use the nearby pipes to get enough elevation to hop onto the tree and grab the coin. Alternatively, you can hold ‘Jump’ when landing on the nearby Goomba to spring off and get some bonus height.

Purple Flower Coin #3

You will get to a Wonder Seed that triggers a Wonder Event around halfway through the level. This will cause all the pipes in the level to act strangely. Progress through the level until you find a pipe that moves like a snake. Ride it until you get to the final Purple Flower Coin and use the arch in the snake’s back to get enough height to grab it.

Wonder Seed #1

Continue through this section until you find the Wonder Seed. It’s perched on top of a Fountain and is unmissable.

Wonder Seed #2 and Flag

Finally, the last Wonder Seed, as will always be the case, is found when you end the level. It is handed to you once you grab the flagpole. However, if you are going for 100% completion, just grabbing the flagpole isn’t enough – you need to reach the top of the flagpole.

Thankfully this is pretty easy. You will need to do a running jump to make it from the platform, so hold ‘Y’ to dash then jump at the last second. You can also press ‘RB’ when in the air to do an air spin which will extend your jump slightly. You will know when you’ve hit the top of the flagpole because ‘Wonderful’ will pop up as you connect.

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.