Super Mario Wonder: Beginner Tips

Super Mario Wonder is here and it adds all kinds of funky new mechanics to the tried-and-tested formula. Here are some tips to get started.

Super Mario Wonder is finally here, and boy, has it been a long wait. Rereleases aside, we haven’t seen a new 2D Mario game in over a decade, which is bonkers if you ask us. Thankfully, the wait was worth it because Super Mario Wonder is absolutely fantastic in all the right ways.

Whether you are new to the series or a returning vet, there is something new to discover. Between new mechanics, new characters, and whole new power-ups, Super Mario Wonder lives up to its namesake. In this guide, we are going to give you some beginner tips to get you started.

Take Things Slow Until You’re Ready

Super Mario Wonder is a masterclass in 2D game design. Even in its earliest stages, it allows players to dash off at breakneck speed and blitz levels like there is no tomorrow. That being said, you don’t have to run around like a headless chicken to have a good time. Super Mario Wonder’s core platforming and level design are very accommodating to players of all types and experiences.

When you are first starting, don’t be afraid to take it slow. The game will introduce new mechanics over time whilst slowly encouraging you to up your pace. There’s no rush though. Heck, going slowly through each level will make it far easier for you to pick out secrets and collectables, which is always a good thing.

You Don’t Need To Do Every Level

Unlike Mario games of old, Super Mario Wonder gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to progressing through the game. Of course, the end goal is to see and complete every level, but that is not a requirement for progression. Heck, it might not even be intended.

Every level in Super Mario Wonder is graded with a ‘star’ system. The more stars, the harder the level. You will find high-ranking levels even in World 1, but these can be skipped until you are ready. Or, if you are feeling brave, you can rise to the challenge and show the game who’s boss.

Don’t Sleep On Badges

One of the most interesting additions to Super Mario Wonder is the introduction of ‘badges’. You can equip one badge at a time and these badges can drastically change how you play the game. Early on you get the ability to float, swim through water more effectively, and even buff your wall jump.

As you progress through the game, however, badges only get wackier. The game wants you to experiment and try different badges in different stages. In fact, some collectables can only be collected with certain badges, so tailoring your run accordingly is very much encouraged.

Modular Difficulty

Super Mario Wonder introduces difficulty in a number of ways. Firstly, it straight up tells you how hard a stage is, which we already covered. Outside of that, you get to choose how difficult you want the game to be by which systems you utilise or omit.

If you want to be a nigh-immortal being of immense power, then play as Nabbit or Yoshi, both of which are immune to damage. Alternatively, play with the game’s online features enabled so you can revive after death by interacting with Standee’s and Ghosts. Heck, if you want to make it more difficult, you can equip hindrance-inducing badges. Mess around and find the right level of challenge for you.

Explore Each Level

Newcomers to 2D platformers may find the concept of exploring a 2D space somewhat nonsensical, but a core design pillar of the genre is combing every inch of a level. Super Mario Wonder is no exception to this and you really should embrace that element of the game.

Exploring each level not only lets you absorb more of the phenomenal level design on offer, but it can also reveal secret treasure stashes, exits, Wonder Seeds, Flower Coins, and even shortcuts. There’s a whole world to explore, it’s just presented in a way you may not be expecting.

Spend Those Flower Coins

Speaking of Flower Coins, there is very little reason to keep hold of these things. Unlike regular coins, Flower Coins can actually be spent on cool things at the various Poplin Shops that appear around the Overworld. You don’t want to skint yourself, but hoarding them isn’t the best idea either.

Flower Coins can be spent on all kinds of cool things, such as new badges, ‘! Blocks’, Wonder Seeds, and even 1-Up Mushrooms, to name but a few. Provided you are exploring each level and grabbing Flower Coins, you should be well-stocked after only a few levels.

Take A Break!

Whilst there are oodles of fully-fledged levels to delve into when playing Super Mario Wonder, you should consider taking a break from time to time. We don’t mean stop playing the game though (although that can be a good idea too!).

There are ‘Take A Break’ stages scattered around the Overworld that are small bite-sized levels with an overarching gimmick. These are incredibly fun diversions that can help ease the soul after a gruelling battle through one of the many Palaces that stand between you and ultimate victory. Have fun, and take a short break. You won’t regret it.

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.