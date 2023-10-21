Super Mario Wonder: Difference Between Each Character

Super Mario Wonder has an all-star cast of characters to choose from, but what differentiates them all from each other?

The Mario series has a long history of allowing players to mess around with characters who aren’t Mario. Even as far back as the first Mario games, people could play as his green-hatted brother, Luigi. Super Mario Wonder continues this tradition, although not necessarily in the way you might expect.

Super Mario Wonder allows players to play over 10 characters, ranging from Mario, Luigi, Toad, Peach, and even Nabbit and Yoshi. It’s an all-star cast for sure, but it begs the question: what do they bring to the table? In this guide, we are going to go over what makes each character unique so you have a better idea as to who to play.

More Super Mario Wonder content:

Beginner Tips | What Do Flower Coins Do? | Every Character & Their Differences |

Different Types Of Characters in Super Mario Wonder

What may surprise you is that despite there being a vast number of characters to choose from, mechanically, they fall into three broad categories – regular, Yoshi(s), and Nabbit. To keep things simple, we will quickly touch on regular characters first. These guys all have the exact same stats. They all run the same speed, jump the same height, and play identically. The only thing that differentiates them is their appearance and what badges you choose to equip.

Yoshi characters on the other hand roll up with all kinds of advantages that make them easier to play. Firstly, as standard, they get a flutter jump, making platforming far easier. Yoshi’s can also be ridden by other characters in multiplayer. Finally, Yoshi is immune to damage but does still get knocked back. The biggest downside to Yoshi is the inability to power up and transform.

Nabbit is very similar to Yoshi but encourages more of a solo playstyle. Nabit doesn’t have flutter jumps and they can’t be ridden. They are completely immune to enemies though – they don’t even get knocked back.

Which Character To Choose In Super Mario Wonder

This heavily depends on what you want from the experience. If you are looking for a traditional Mario experience with all the challenges that entails, then picking a regular character is the way to go.

If you are playing with young children, then Yoshi might be the right choice. Yoshi allows younger players to skip difficult sections by hopping on his back. Younger players, or players who are looking for a more laid-back experience should either play as Nabbit or Yoshi as both of these are far more forgiving than the standard array of characters.

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.