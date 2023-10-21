Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone – The Haunting Soul Capture Event Explained | All Soul Capture Rewards

The Haunting has brought darkness upon Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Both games have seen a slew of new content added that are in line with the spooky theme that the yearly event brings to the FPS franchise. While Modern Warfare 2 has a few new map variants and modes and Warzone has monsters now patrolling the battlefield, there is one event that is shared between both games and that is the Soul Capture Event. This new Event will give players a chance to collect a special currency from defeated enemies and exchange them for exclusive rewards. This guide will provide players with a full explanation of the Soul Capture Event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

The Haunting Soul Capture Event Explained In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

The Soul Capture Event shares a lot in common with the Trophy Hunt Event players experienced in Season 3 but with the tokens collected back then being replaced with the souls of your enemies. The Event introduces a new item called Souls, a glowing green spectral skull that can be dropped by enemies when a player is eliminated, similar to a dog tag in Kill Confirmed. Once the Soul is dropped, players will need to collect the Soul to add them to their collection. Players must complete their match to have the Souls collected during the game added to their banked total.

Each game has a limit of Souls that can be collected per match, with regular 6v6 matches ranging from of 8-15 Souls depending on the game mode and 10v10 matches also allowing you to get 12 Souls in a single game. The large-scale Battle modes like Invasion and Ground War cap out at 16 Souls. The most Souls players can get in a single match are found in Warzone. In Resurgence, Battle Royale, and DMZ, players can collect up to 20 Souls in a single match and these tokens can be dropped by both players and AI enemies. Unlike the Trophy Hunt Event, players won’t need to bring their Souls to a Deposit Spot in Warzone and will just add the Souls they collect to their total by picking them up.

With the Souls collected, players can go over to The Haunting Event tab on the main menu to find the 18 items that can be bought with these tokens. Each one comes with its own price tag and ranges from Battle Pass Tier Skips, cosmetics, and even Weapon Blueprints.

NOTE: There will be some rewards that will unlock on October 24.

Below is the full breakdown of all of the rewards and their prices found in the Soul Capture Event:

Gone Batty Weapon Sticker – 15 souls

Skullified Calling Card – 30 souls

Bit Corny Weapon Charm – 60 souls

Creature Copter Light Helow Vehicle Skin – 90 souls

Alien Death Ray .50 GS Weapon Blueprint – 150 souls

Join Me Loading Screen – 15 souls

1-hour Double Weapon XP Token – 30 souls

Bad Luck? Weapon Charm – 30 souls

Carved Up Weapon Sticker – 60 souls

Battle Pass Tier Skip – 90 souls

Violent End Vaznev-9K weapon Blueprint – 200 souls

Coming Soon on October 24

There are two Mastery unlocks in this event as well, with the first one being the Treats Operator Skin for Rose which is unlocked when a player unlocks 10 items from the event while the other is the Tricks Operator Skin for König unlocked when 15 items are unlocked.

The Soul Capture Event concludes the same day as the Haunting Event on November 6, 2023. You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content in Season 6 linked here.