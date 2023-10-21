Super Mario Wonder: What Do Flower Coins Do?

Super Mario Wonder has you collecting all kinds of coins, however the most important are by far the new purple Flower Coins.

Collectables are not a new-fangled concept – especially not when they are applied to platformers. Super Mario Wonder has a few collectables to, well, collect, and hunting them down is well worth the effort. Not only do they help you progress through the game, but some of them can be exchanged for goodies.

Flower Coins are a new addition to Super Mario Wonder, and these purple-tinged bundles of currency are well worth tracking down. Sure, Wonder Seeds directly progress the campaign, but Flower Coins can help you find those Wonder Seeds. In this guide, we will break down Flower Coins and what they bring to the table.

What Do Flower Coins Do?

Purple Flower Coins, unlike your standard gold coins or timed blue coins are an actual currency that can be collected, hoarded, and eventually spent. These persist between stages and gathering as many as you can will ultimately help you reach the end of the game…assuming you actually spend them, of course.

Surprise, surprise, the only tracked currency in Super Mario Wonder is used to buy things. If you have them, you may as well get some use out of them.

What Can You Spend Flower Coins On?

Flower Coins can be spent at Poplin Shops, although every Poplin Shop has a different stockpile of goodies for you to purchase. We don’t want to spoil too much, but you can find everything from basic 1-Up Mushrooms to new Badges, and even Wonder Seeds at these pop-up vendors.

You will typically find at least one Poplin Shop per World, and early on, you will be encouraged to visit and peruse their wares. Flower Coins are worthless if they are just sitting in your wallet, so don’t be afraid to splash the cash from time to time.

Where Can You Find Flower Coins?

Flower Coins are less common than gold coins, but they remain a regular occurrence in Super Mario Wonder. You can often find them in secrets within levels, although these are only worth 1 Flower Coin. Each level also has 3 Big Flower Coins, and these are not only tracked in your Course Menu but are also worth more.

Each Big Flower Coin is worth a whopping 10 Flower Coins, meaning you are going to get a bare minimum of 30 Flower Coins per level you complete – assuming you find those coins of course. Super Mario Wonder will usually have a few of these coins in open view, but some require a bit of exploration and puzzle-solving. We highly recommend you try to nab as many of these as you can.

