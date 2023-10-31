Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 PC Release Details Have Been Revealed

This one has high expectations riding on it for PlayStation fans.

Beenox has revealed the release information for the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

As the lead developers of the game on the platform, they have confirmed there will be over 500 customization options for the game, including 4K and ultrawide, as well as Nvidia’s DLSS 3 and Reflex support.

As shared by Video Games Chronicle, the PC requirements are below.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT Video Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Competitive / Ultra 4K Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64 GB

Up to 64 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT Video Memory: 10 GB

10 GB Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Required for all specs:

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended Drivers for NVIDIA/AMD

NVIDIA: 537.58

AMD: 23.10.2

Preloads will go live on November 8, 2023, at 9 AM PT, and will presumably include multiplayer as well as the highly anticipated return of Zombies. If you bought Early Access, you can preload Early Access on November 1, 2023 at 9 AM PT. Early Access goes live the following day, November 2, 2023, at 10 AM PT.

Everything seems set for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s release. As the swan song for Call of Duty games and their marketing contract with PlayStation, expectations are high that Activision won’t let Sony players down. Of course, Activision is making the game for all platforms. Given that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was built originally as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II DLC, we do also expect that, if Activision hadn’t made a lot of original content with it, it will have the polish we saw from the previous game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be released on November 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Steam and Battle.net. You can watch the PC trailer below.