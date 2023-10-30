Marvel’s Wolverine Title Will Be In Same Universe As Spider-Man Series

When you have a team like Insomniac Games working on a set of Marvel Comics characters, you might feel they would “connect” the two titles in various ways. With the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the very positive reaction to it, many expected a hint of what might come next with Marvel’s Wolverine, a game that we haven’t gotten any new details on in some time. To that end, there are no direct crossovers or “hints” of where Wolverine might be in this world or what his game might entail. According to the creative director for the projects, that was by design, but they are still “connected.”

In an interview with Kinda Funny, Bryan Intihar noted that the Spider-Man titles they made and Marvel’s Wolverine would be set in the same universe, which he said was Earth-1048. That’s good because the first trio of superhero titles did establish that there were other superheroes in the world, including the Avengers, but that they weren’t in New York when Spider-Man was fighting off Mr. Negative, the Sinister Six, or new villains like Sandman, Kraven, and Venom.

It was that “focus” that led to the decision that the two characters shouldn’t crossover yet. Intihar stated that he wanted the Spider-Man team to focus on making the “best Spider-Man title possible” and for the Wolverine team to focus on making the best game possible for their guy. While crossovers are fun, they didn’t serve a purpose in this game, and that’s a respectable way of looking at it.

That’s not to say a crossover/superhero team-up couldn’t happen later, but not when Wolverine hasn’t gotten his game yet and Spider-Man just released his newest game. Sometimes, you need to let things breathe on their own.

Focusing now on the title with Wolverine, we honestly haven’t had any information about the game since that initial teaser. To that end, we don’t know if the game will be in the same time period as the Spider-Men, even though the bar Logan was at did feel modern.

One small thing we know is that Insomniac Game members have been slowly transitioning from one game to the other as Spider-Man’s newest journey wrapped up production-wise. But there’s still no indication of what kind of game the title will be, what people can expect from the story, who else will be in it, and so on.

Hopefully, Insomniac Games doesn’t wait too long to give the people what they want.