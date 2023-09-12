Key Animator About To Jump On Marvel’s Wolverine Game?

While there are plenty of eyes on the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games, and for good reason, it’s important to remember that this isn’t the only title that Insomniac has in the works. A while back, they announced they would be working on a title starring most people’s favorite mutant. But while Marvel’s Wolverine has been “in the works” for a while, we’ve had no announcements outside of that teaser trailer for so long ago. However, one of the key members of Insomniac Games has revealed that they have officially made the jump to the new title.

That person is Senior Cinematic Artist Tommy Mann. He posted on Twitter that he can’t wait for people to try the new adventure featuring the Spider-Men but that the Wolverine title is where his focus is now:

I can not wait for people to play #SpiderMan2PS5. Working on that game with so many amazing people was a lot of fun. However, today I get to start something new. #WolverinePS5🐺 — Tommy Mann (@Tommy_Toons) September 11, 2023

Your first question might be, “Why does this matter?” The answer is that Insomniac Games, especially their superhero titles, are known for their cutscenes. They render things beautifully and show off the characters in numerous ways while also fleshing out the story. Just with the two titles with Spider-Man, we got to see not only the web-slinger in action via the cutscenes but key moments with Peter Parker, and that’s not going to change with the upcoming title.

While it’s true that Logan isn’t as “chatty” as Peter Parker, there are going to be cutscenes that help flesh him out and the supporting cast he has. Or, if he faces off against various villains, we know there will be banter to be had. Either way, you need a lead cinematic artist to make it all look good. Second, if this person is jumping off the upcoming game to go to the newer one, that means his work is done with the other title. That could imply that the game will go gold soon and that others will jump to Wolverine’s game.

Hopefully, that means we’ll get new info on Marvel’s Wolverine sooner rather than later. They likely will wait until 2024 so Spider-Man doesn’t get put in the shade, but possibly not too deep into the new year. While there have been reports of what kind of adventures Logan might get into, it hasn’t been concrete. The promise is that this will be an intense action game showing off why Wolverine is “the best there is at what he does.” But to what extent will have to be explained. Plus, we don’t know when this will happen in his “timeline,” nor if the other X-Men will show up.