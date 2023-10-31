Silent Hill: Ascension Kicks Off Tonight

Silent Hill fans had waited for years before Konami finally opted to bring this franchise back. After the split with Hideo Kojima, the entire franchise was put on ice. However, it was last year that Konami confirmed Silent Hill was making a return. Their first big project that will help revive Silent Hill is coming out tonight. Silent Hill: Ascension is an interactive series that is less of a game than what we might be used to playing for this IP. Regardless, Silent Hill: Ascension will help get players either back into the franchise or introduce newcomers to this beloved survival horror IP.

Recently, Game Informer had the chance to speak with Gevid a bit about the project before the first episode kicked off. According to Genvid, this series is actually taking place well before the events of the past games. However, don’t necessarily consider it a prequel to the past games. Instead, this series revolves around the cult, whereas the past games typically took place well after the cult goes haywire. So this will be some of the first we get to see of the cult more in its prime from the sound of things.

However, if you haven’t kept tabs on Silent Hill: Ascension, the game will occur over several episodes. Players can tune in from their mobile phones or through a web browser. From there, you’ll get to solve a series of puzzles to earn points that will further help influence your decision when prompted. Those decisions will help steer the narrative, but only the most popular choice among viewers will be selected. As a result, not even the developers are certain just where the narrative will take them.

Apparently, according to their conversation with Game Informer, the developers have only animated about four weeks of content right now, as they will need to wait and see where the story will go from players’ decisions. Just how this game will play out or even be received by players remains a mystery. Typically, Silent Hill is very much a solo experience as you witness characters going through their past trauma and dealing with internal demons.

Having players all logged into a single game and helping steer the story could be an interesting take. We’ll at least get a chance to see how this game will play when the first episode debuts tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Again, you can enjoy this game through both Android and iOS mobile devices alongside a web browser. Meanwhile, another project in the works is Silent Hill 2, a remake that Bloober Team is hopeful will land them into new heights.