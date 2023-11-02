Silent Hill: Ascension Is Not Winning Fans Over Yet

Silent Hill fans have waited for what felt like an eternity for the franchise to get revived. Konami has kept the IP on ice ever since Hideo Kojima split from the company, resulting in Silent Hills being killed off. Despite that, there was still a community of fans hopeful that something would change and the IP would once again thrive. Last year, that finally happened, with Konami confirming the franchise was returning in a big way. Multiple video game titles and even a featured film were in the works. The first title to hit the marketplace would be Silent Hill: Ascension, which came out on October 31, 2023.

Unfortunately, Silent Hill: Ascension is not what Silent Hill fans were wanting. It’s clear now that we are a couple of days into this release that fans are not thrilled about the experience. On Reddit, you can find multiple posts that are trashing the experience. There are plenty of memes that have popped up and comments relaying what exactly they are not happy with when it comes to the new Silent Hill release. Those comments span from the storyline, animations, and the delay before resolutions are actually made from players’ choices to even the lack of a filter being added to the comment section.

There’s always room for improvement, and for an interactive series that is supposed to last daily for six months, it looks like the development team over at Genvid might want to start looking at updates. Again, if you’re into the storyline, then it might need a few days to begin to grasp you. It’s tough to say just what is in store for us, as not even the developers are sure where the narrative is going. We know that Genvid is making this series as they receive choices made by the community.

At any rate, this is just the first of several Silent Hill projects in the works. A game that fans are looking forward to releasing is a remake of Silent Hill 2. Silent Hill 2 is arguably the best installment for the franchise, and it’s getting a new release. Bloober Team, who is known for game franchises like Layers of Fear, is working on the title. This remake will be their largest project, and it’s hopeful that this remake will further put them on the map as a serious contender for horror video game experiences, much like how Capcom is with the Resident Evil franchise.