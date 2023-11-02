There’s Something Strange Going On With PlayStation Trophies For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

There’s something curious going on when it comes to the trophies for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on PlayStation.

CharlieIntel made this initial observation about the PlayStation 4 version:

“The PlayStation 4 version of Modern Warfare 3 has Platinum Trophy.”

And then they shared this tweet about the PlayStation 5 version of the game:

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III does not have a platinum trophy on PlayStation 5, per images of the trophy list. It appears that, with how Call of Duty HQ and app now works, there can’t be multiple platinum trophies.”

Call of Duty HQ is the new platform that Activision built for their Call of Duty games, intended to unify all the games currently on sale.

Ostensibly, this would simplify how Activision distributes the games, since all platforms, including consoles, make use of Call of Duty HQ. Subsequently, Activision had an ideal situation to launch the platform with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The title closely follows the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and was originally designed as DLC for the previous game. So, there isn’t a whole lot different between the two games, and serving both titles would be easier than completely different games.

As CharlieIntel claims, the way Call of Duty HQ works has made it so that only the PlayStation 4 version of the game has a platinum trophy, and the PlayStation 5 version does not. This was probably not intended on Activision’s part. It was more likely that this was a technical hiccup that Activision had not anticipated.

Hopefully, Activision will address this issue and get a platinum trophy to go live for the PlayStation 5 version of the game as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the last Call of Duty game to be released under Sony’s marketing exclusivity program. However, it is also the first Call of Duty game to be released now that Microsoft owns the franchise, as well as its parent company.

Microsoft and Sony signed a deal that promises parity for future Call of Duty games across all platforms. That means Microsoft is likely contract bound to make sure that the PlayStation 5 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will have platinum trophies. If Microsoft doesn’t have it fixed by launch, they will make sure to get it taken care of soon after that.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be released on November 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows on Steam and Battle.net.