Super Mario Wonder: How To Unlock More Standees

Everything you need to know about Super Mario Wonder and its brand-new Standee mechanic, including how to get more!

One of the coolest new additions to Super Mario Wonder is its very “soulsy” inclusion of online play. As you run around levels, the ghosts of other players will be running around with you. You can leave cardboard Standees to help them out on their adventure (and vice versa), and it adds a whole new layer of community-driven aid.

You only start with a single Standee for each character, but this can be expanded by visiting various shops scattered around the Overworld. In this guide, we will go over everything Standees do, how to get more, and how many exist within the game.

More Super Mario Wonder content:

Beginner Tips | What Do Flower Coins Do? | Every Character & Their Differences | Welcome To Flower Kingdom Guide

What Do Standees Do?

In older Mario games (and in Super Mario Wonder), your progress through a level is saved at mid-level checkpoint flags. These offer much-needed reprieve during difficult levels and even provide Mario and co. with Mushrooms if they are one hit from death.

Standees act like mini mid-level checkpoint flags with a few key differences. Firstly, they don’t just appear halfway through a level – they can appear anywhere. As long as a ghost is in the area and drops a Standee in their game, the Standee will appear in your game. You can then use that Standee to revive if you meet an untimely end.

Secondly, they don’t give you a Mushroom power-up when you bump into them.

Finally, you can use Standees to indicate to other players there are secrets in the area. Standees, once you get more of them, show all kinds of emotions and poses. The right Standee at the right location can clearly indicate there is something worth investigating. Very handy.

How To Get More Standees

Standees can be bought at Poplin Shops. There are Poplin Shops in every World, and they sell all kinds of helpful items. The catch is that they will only accept Purple Coins. Purple Coins are much rarer than regular coins, so you will need to explore levels thoroughly to get a good stockpile.

Standees can be bought for 10 Purple Coins. The Standee you get from your purchase is random, however. With 144 Standees in total, it can take quite a while (and a lot of Purple Coins) to unlock all of them. Each character has 12 Standees to unlock.

Despite the randomness involved, you can comfortably unlock all of the Standees by the time you complete the first couple of Worlds in Super Mario Wonder, provided you are going out of your way to collect Purple Coins (the Giant Purple Coins provide a whopping 10 Purple Coins).

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.