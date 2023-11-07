Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Writer Asks For Fans To Stop Sending In Certain “Requests”

Let’s start this article off by asking a question. Specifically, how “in love” with certain video game franchises are you? We ask that because the mark of a fan, let alone a gamer, is how “invested” they are in a series. Do you play games without getting too attached? Or do you eagerly await announcements about your favorite titles and hope that they are as good as the last ones you’ve enjoyed? For Square Enix, they have plenty of dedicated fans thanks to its overwhelming library of titles, of which Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is not just an upcoming one but one that has already gotten lots of fan attention.

The reason for that is manyfold. First, the original title in the “remake saga” stunned people with its upgraded graphics, revamped combat system, and changes to the lore. Square Enix has already confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will feature even more additions and changes that gamers can look forward to and anticipate. But what might shock you is that fans are “so in love” with the game that they’ve been sending certain “letters” to Square Enix.

Specifically, they’ve been sending “requests” to Kazushige Nojima, who happens to be the Scenario Writer for the remake saga, and on Twitter, he sent out his own request:

For those who don’t speak Japanese, he said:

“Every character is written with love. You’re free to have any opinions or thoughts, but please stop sending me comments like I should delete that character or even kill them. I don’t want to block or mute too much, and I don’t want to lock [my account].”

It’s true. Fans are so “dedicated” to this saga that they’ve been asking the writers to eliminate characters they don’t like! Remember, “fan” is short for “fanatic” for a reason. Seriously, though, why would anyone do this? Do they really think their words will have that much of an impact on things? After all, the game is coming out next February, and much of the work has already been done! That includes the writing and the scenarios that Nojima has blocked out.

Not to mention, if they were to adhere to the fan requests like this, they would have a MUCH smaller cast, which would be bad for various reasons.

So let this be a lesson to all of you. While fandom is a beautiful thing and can easily change the world when done properly, you also need to be mindful to not take things too far.