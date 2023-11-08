Disney Dreamlight Valley Fans Are Frustrated Over This Missing Feature

There are quite a few fans of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Gameloft launched a successful title into early access, and the game continues to see more players logging in daily. We haven’t even reached the official launch date for Disney Dreamlight Valley quite yet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping the studio makes some adjustments. Just like with any game that is a live service title, some additional content will be added to the mix later on. So even if something is missing that fans are being vocal about post-launch, there’s a good chance we’ll eventually see it added at some point.

One feature that has started to spread online recently is all about seasons. Thanks to Dexerto, we’re finding out about a popular Reddit thread requesting the additions of seasons being added to the game at launch. We’re moving into the holidays, and some fans want that joyful cheer spread throughout the game. But right now, you don’t get seasonal content that changes the look of the entire world. There are some places that players can venture to that do change up the seasonal look, but that’s not what fans want.

Seasons

byu/babeegurl inDreamlightValley

The Reddit thread clearly states that they want seasonal changes across untouched areas, like the Plaza and Meadow. That is gaining some backing from fans with a feature that could even allow players to toggle on a season option in the settings for those who would rather not have the seasonal touches added in. Others have requested this feature to Gameloft directly on social media profiles. Meanwhile, some point out that it’s odd to feature Christmas items without having some snow to represent the season.

Of course, one of the games that is often brought up in comparison to Disney Dreamlight Valley is Animal Crossing. Fans have started to point out just how wonderful the seasonal changes look in Animal Crossing New Horizons and wish this is what Gameloft will take inspiration from. Both are incredibly popular life simulation games that are casual enough for players of all ages to enjoy. With Disney Dreamlight Valley slated to launch into the marketplace and out of early access on December 5, 2023, it’s tough to say seasonal changes will be ready. However, as mentioned, we could see this brought into the game post-launch in one of the slew of updates planned for the title.