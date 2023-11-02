Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Getting Special Collaboration With Butterfinger

One of the more “unique” elements” of our gaming world is that there can be all sorts of incredible collaborations between properties that you wouldn’t expect to happen. For example, you might remember the first time that Mario & Sonic The Hedgehog collaborated in a video game that wasn’t a fighting title, that turned a lot of heads. Or how about when certain corporations tried to team up with a certain Master Chief to plug his new title when he was on top of the gaming world? Either way, these things happen, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the next one to get that “unique collaboration.”

How so? Well, the upcoming Square Enix title is getting a partnership…with Butterfinger. Yes, Butterfinger. And you’ll want to ensure that no one lays a finger on your Butterfinger because of the content you can enter through it. As noted on their website, all you have to do is buy a Butterfinger bar that is a part of the collaboration and enter a code that you get from it to be entered into a contest to win a massive gaming setup.

Specifically, you’ll get a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game code, a HyperX Cloud gaming headset, and a special 4K Sony TV to play the game on. So, you know, nothing TOO special if you’re not into that kind of stuff.

It’s hilarious that Square Enix is partnering up with the candy brand, but if they think it’ll help bring more attention to the game? Then why not? Never forget that Square Enix did a collaboration between this remake saga and Powerwash Simulator, so they are not “above anything” in one form or another. The other irony about this is that the game isn’t coming out until February 29th, so you’d think that this contest would be held closer to when the game was launching. But oh well.

Regardless, fans are hyped about the upcoming RPG and what it will bring. For example, we know about the numerous new characters that we will get to control, including Red XIII, Yuffie, and Cait Sith. We also know that Vincent Valentine is in the game as an “accompanying member” of the party and that there will be plenty of new combat elements to enjoy, such as new summons. You can even play as Sephiroth in one of the flashback levels!

There will also be vehicles to ride, Chocobos to race, new cities to explore, and the world to save. Good times!