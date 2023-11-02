Super Mario RPG Remake Gets New Details!

When it comes to remakes, there is a fine line to walk to ensure that it’s not just a “visual upgrade” and instead learns from what has transpired since the video game came out and thus can make the title better in certain ways. For the Super Mario RPG Remake, this is a remake decades in the making, and fans have been waiting for this and thus want it to be as great as possible. Thankfully, Nintendo has already shown off the game a few times and proven some things about the remake, including new details and modes it’ll have. But why not add some MORE details?

With the game’s arrival coming soon, Nintendo gave out some copies of the title for people to preview, and those previews indicate that there have been some special additions/refinements to the game to make it even better than it was on the SNES.

For example, we already know that the Super Mario RPG Remake will have upgraded graphics, modern takes on the classic tracks you can switch back and forth, and trio attacks to do in battles after you charge up a gauge. But now, we know that there are even MORE improvements to the game, such as swapping out party members during the battle versus having to exit before doing anything. This technique was used in a certain “paper series,” and it’s good to see it brought out here.

Furthermore, the level-up screen has been updated to fit the new graphics, the bestiary will return, and you will once again get to face Culex! Plus, Nintendo is teasing that there could be an all-new boss battle in the game!

New Super Mario RPG Remake details from Nintendo:



– You can swap party members mid battle

– New music menu

– New bestiary

– Culex returns, but Nintendo teases something else. pic.twitter.com/Hn4GSmbbl4 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) November 2, 2023

Not wanting to be outdone, Nintendo also made a tweet themselves that noted the game would have new cutscenes for you to see Geno and the other characters in. They might simply be teasing the trio attack scenes that will happen, but we do know there will be special cutscenes, given how the story goes.

With overhauled graphics and new cutscenes, the magical doll Geno has never looked cooler!



The adventure begins when #SuperMarioRPG arrives 11/17! pic.twitter.com/ZvduvXBvJn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 2, 2023

Either way, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the remake. In fact, some of the previews noted that this was not just a faithful remake of the game but easily the best version of the game to play.

Many are simply excited to get the chance to play the title again, as Nintendo didn’t make it easy to get across the generations. We’ll all be able to buy it for Nintendo Switch on November 17th.