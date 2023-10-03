New Super Mario RPG Remake Footage Highlights Shifting Music Styles

The upcoming Super Mario RPG Remake is one of many Mario-themed titles coming to Nintendo Switch in the next year. While all of them are anticipated in one form or another, the upcoming remake is arguably the most anticipated. Why is that? Because this game is a remake of the SNES classic that was so good, it inspired many things to come. Plus, the game wasn’t the easiest to play after the SNES era, even with things like the Virtual Console being available to most gamers. But with this remake, those who have only heard about the title before will get to experience the wonder of it.

Nintendo has made it clear that this remake not only needs to be “remastered” in key ways to stand up to modern standards but needs to keep the “flair” and “style” of the original for those who were around to play the original on their prized SNES system. To that end, Nintendo dropped a small piece of gameplay footage highlighting how gamers can change the musical style from the classic style of the original to the remake version with modern instruments.

It’s fascinating to see the similarities and differences between the two versions, and it’ll be curious to see which style gamers will choose when the time comes:

In Super Mario RPG Remake you can alternate between the remixed music and the original music.



I can't get over how good the visuals are. They modernized everything, but still kept the blocky look from the original. pic.twitter.com/mV0ED5WnAe — Stealth (@Stealth40k) October 3, 2023

That’s not the only change in the game that fans can expect. The visuals have obviously been overhauled, yet as the tweet above notes, they still have that “blocky” style that made the game stand out. Plus, the animations of the characters, from Mario to the monsters, remain loyal to what came before.

Just as important is a brand-new addition to the game via Trio Attacks. With this ability, you’ll get to use the three team members in one all-out attack to do massive damage to your enemies. Depending on who is in your squad, your attack will change, encouraging you to try different formations of your squad! Plus, if you’re looking for a challenge, once you beat the main campaign, there will be a new “boss battle mode” where you can go through the bosses from before, but they’ve received a massive power boost to make them all the more challenging.

When you add that to other quality-of-life improvements, the Super Mario RPG Remake will likely be a fans’ dream come true and a perfect way to end the 1st party title run of 2023 for Nintendo Switch.