Cyberpunk 2077: 2.0 Update – How To Get The Secret Trauma Team Outfit

You can’t join the Trauma Team in Cyberpunk 2077 but you can do the next best thing — you can get one of their cool outfits. This high-powered group of Medical Tier 1 Operators are infamous in Night City, rescuing the rich and insured from the worst situations imaginable. And if you want to earn one of their outfits, you’ll need to complete your own challenging gauntlet in the virtual world. The only way to get a Trauma Team outfit is by earning a high score in a video game. Yes, really.

And getting that high score isn’t easy. Below we’ll explain everything you need to know — where to find Trauma Team and tricks to earn the high score without ripping your hair out.

How To Get The Trauma Team Outfit

Getting the high score on a Trauma Drama arcade machine will unlock a special mission.

To get your very own Trauma Team full-body outfit, you’ll need to play the 2.0 Update minigame called Trauma Drama. These arcade machines can be found everywhere, but there’s an easy one you’ll always find in the Netrunner Store in the Kabuki Market.

Trauma Team Outfit : Get the High Score on any Trauma Drama arcade machine .

: Get the on any . The high score is 443300 .

. To register a high score, you must complete the game. If you quit, your score will not be registered.

To unlock the Career Opportunities job, you need to get the highest score.

After earning the high score, you’ll get a message on your phone and begin the Career Opportunities job.

job. Go to your apartment and use the computer — go to the Trauma Team page and click Apply Now.

You can also find Trauma Drama under the circle drive in lower Dogtown, near the Golden Pacific fast travel point. These machines are often found in bars or other gathering spots you can frequent, but the Kabuki Market Netrunner is the easiest location for us.

The real challenge is earning the 443,300 score. Even if you blaze through the game, you won’t get that high of a score. To maximize your points, you need to play slowly and just keep shooting enemies. As long as you don’t leave a level, enemies will spawn infinitely.

Reach Level 3 to easily farm points.

Farming Points In Trauma Team : Killing enemies gives about 200~ points . If you die, you’ll lose 10,000 points.

: Killing enemies gives about . If you die, you’ll lose points. Our goal is 443,300 . To farm for points, reach Level 3 . At the start of the level two helicopters will spawn . If you destroy the first helicopter, two more will appear.

. To farm for points, reach . At the start of the level . If you destroy the first helicopter, two more will appear. On this screen, enemies will spawn infinitely. After the large first wave, a trickle of enemies will drop from the helicopters — one at a time.

Stand on the left (or right) corner and put a weight on the fight button / key. Tape it down. Put a paper weight on it. Do whatever you need to keep firing forever.

Now you’ve got an automated method for earning infinite points. Leave the button pressed for 20-30 minutes and you should have more than enough points to earn the Trauma Team Suit. After that, complete the game — you’ll earn more points, so if you end up dying you should still have plenty of points to earn the high score.